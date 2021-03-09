Prince Charles pictured with Black healthcare workers following interview

A reporter asked Prince Charles for a comment about the interview while he visited a vaccine site in London but he did not respond

It appears Prince Charles may be doing damage control.

On Tuesday, the Prince visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in London and almost immediately images began to surface of him conversing with Black visitors and staff. The visit comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for an interview with Oprah in which they said racism is alive and well in the British royal family.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits Jesus House church to see an NHS vaccine pop-up clinic in action on March 9, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A reporter asked the royal for a comment about the interview while he visited the vaccine site, located at the Jesus House in London, but he did not respond, per CNN.

Even Oprah was shocked when the couple disclosed that a member from the royal family had questioned the color of their then-unborn son’s skin. Prince Harry confirmed it was not Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip that had made the inquiry about Archie, who is now 22 months old.

Images of Prince Charles’s visit also appeared on the official Clarence House Instagram account.

Buckingham Palace denies the visit was to show the Prince and royal family in a more inclusive light but this is his first visit to the site since 2007, per TMZ.

As reported by theGrio, Harry and Meghan’s interview took a shocking turn when the allegations were revealed.

“We have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title,’” she says, “and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Even Winfrey, the consummate interviewer, could not hide her astonishment. “What?” she asked, stunned.

“There are several conversations,” Markle replied, “potentially and what that would mean or look like.”

Winfrey pressed the Duchess to disclose who the conversations were with, but she wouldn’t. “I think that would be very damaging to them,” said Markle.

Early Monday, revisiting the interview with her best friend, Gayle King, on CBS This Morning, Winfrey made it clear Prince Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip didn’t do it.

“There’s a big guessing game all around the world: ‘Who was it, who was it, who was it?’” King said to her. “I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was.”

“He did not share the identity with me,” Winfrey replied. “But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. … He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you could see I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off.”

Young Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will celebrate his second birthday on May 6. The Duke and Duchess shared during the Winfrey interview that they are expecting their second child — a daughter — this summer.

