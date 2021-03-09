Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shown in new photo with Archie following interview

Misan Harriman's photo shows the prince hugging his wife, who is holding Archie. The baby's facing away from the camera.

The internet is still reverberating from the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Sunday’s CBS Primetime Special.

The revelation that conversations took place within the royal family about how dark baby-boy Archie’s skin could be before his birth was only one of the night’s stunning moments.

Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are shown in their recent interview on CBS. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

“We have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title,’” Markle told Winfrey, “and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

The media mogul’s facial expression betrayed her shock at the revelation, and she responded only, “What?” When pressed, Markle — then Prince Harry, when he joined them — both declined to state who initiated the conversation. Winfrey later noted that it was not Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

A day after the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of Archie via their friend, photographer Misan Harriman. “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H,” Harriman wrote, adding a heart emoji.

She and Prince Harry announced Sunday night that they are expecting a daughter this summer.

Harriman’s photo shows the prince hugging his wife, who is holding Archie, and the baby is facing away from the camera. It was taken as part of Markle’s pregnancy photos. The couple is dressed casually, Harry barefoot and Markle in a long, flowing dress.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” Harriman shared in the second post of just the couple. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!

Fans welcomed the news of the former royals expecting a girl by expressing hope that they name her Diana after Harry’s popular late mother, the Princess of Wales.

However, one Twitter user wrote: “The only royal family I care about is Harry, Meghan, Archie, and their baby girl that they are going to welcome into the world with open arms and loving hearts and away from the toxicity that is the crown.”

