Black Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview

The internet had a lot to say about the what was revealed on 'Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special.'

Oprah Winfrey sat down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for an intimate interview for their perspectives on their recent experiences with the Royal family.

theGrio reported the first-of-its-kind broadcasted as Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special revealed members of the Royal family were nervous that the couple would have a dark-skinned child when Markle was pregnant with their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who will be two in May.

After the interview aired, many pressed, as did Oprah, for the identity of which family members took the racist stance. Although they still have not confirmed a name, Winfrey made it clear that Prince Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not at fault in this instance during an appearance on CBS This Morning.

“There’s a big guessing game all around the world: ‘Who was it, who was it, who was it?’” Gayle King said to her. “I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was.”

“He did not share the identity with me,” Winfrey replied. “But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. … He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you could see I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off.”

UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

The revelation about a potential dark-skinned child was not the only exposed scenario to draw strong reactions from audience members tuned in to support the couple. As the interview aired, many took to Twitter to share their disappointment, anger, and overall disbelief in the alleged racism and unfairness Markle experienced before she and her husband decided to leave the establishment.

“Oprah just woke up one day and was like “you know what, I’m bored. Lemme take down the British monarchy” tweeted journalist and author George M. Johnson.

He was not alone in thinking the interview may have helped shed a new light on the legacy establishment.

Oprah just woke up one day and was like "you know what, I'm bored. Lemme take down the British monarchy" — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 8, 2021

During the interview, Prince Harry revealed that he and Meghan were cut off financially after they stepped back from their royal duties. Twitter uses made light of how the Royal family allegedly decided to spend their generational wealth.

“Y’all don’t have enough money for Meghan but supporting the mistress Camilla?” one user jokingly questioned.

Y’all don’t have enough money for Meghan but supporting the mistress Camilla? #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/MeqnRIUNFD — ChinaDoll ♥️ (@ChinaaMinaj) March 8, 2021

Another user joked how the interview and support of Meghan Markle unified Black people across the diaspora.

“UK Black Twitter,” they tweeted with the handshake emoji, “US Black Twitter VS British Press and Royal Family” and added a photo of opposing gangs joining bandanas.

UK Black Twitter 🤝 US Black Twitter VS British Press and Royal Family pic.twitter.com/f9xsNowJaT — Jollof Papi 🇬🇭 (@OfficialEnam) March 7, 2021

(Credit: CBS/Youtube)

Another fact revealed is that media mogul Tyler Perry has been a huge help to the couple. theGrio reported in May 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed in one of Perry’s million-dollar mansions in California. They had reportedly been living in the residence since relocating to Los Angeles at the end of March.

After the couple confirmed Perry allowed them to use his home, and security, as they figured out their next steps. Some Twitter users reacted fondly to heartwarming interaction.

“Tyler Perry offering Prince Harry and Meghan refuge from the monarch just became my favorite Tyler Perry fun fact lmao,” tweeted journalist Taryn Finley.

Tyler Perry offering Prince Harry and Meghan refuge from the monarch just became my favorite Tyler Perry fun fact lmao — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) March 8, 2021

“Not Meghan and Harry being a part of the Madea’s witness protection program,’ joked another user.

not meghan and harry being apart of the Madea’s witness protection program — ˚☽˚feeling fun｡⋆. (@aundrearunway) March 8, 2021

According to theGrio, Markle also revealed suicidal thoughts during the groundbreaking interview.

In a truly heartbreaking moment, Meghan revealed to Oprah that she, “just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” while dealing with her isolation and unsupportive treatment inside the royal family. The story only got more upsetting when Meghan revealed that she asked for help and was essentially turned away, saying, “I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said, ‘I’ve never felt this way before,’ and that I needed to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t. That it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

In one of the lighter moments of the interview, Meghan and Harry shared exciting news pertaining to their new baby. While they announced Archie would be a big brother last month, the couple revealed to Oprah that they are expecting a baby girl. Both Harry and Meghan seemed over the moon with the news, naturally.

Harry explained to Oprah, “To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?”

This article contains additonal reporting from theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

