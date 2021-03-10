Chloe x Halle to be new faces of Neutrogena: ‘So freaking excited’

The talented sisters opened up about their new role with the beauty brand and more in a new interview.

Chloe and Halle Bailey, the singing and acting sister duo who perform under the stage name Chloe x Halle have been announced as the new faces of Neutrogena.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the Grown-ish stars opened up on their excitement behind the new partnership.

“We’ve always loved how the products have worked and felt on our skin. So when they came to us, we were so freaking excited. And to be the first-ever sister duo ambassadors, that just makes it so much cooler, because I get to do this with my best friend,” Chloe, 22, shared. “And I’m really grateful that Neutrogena’s standards and morals align with ours. Instead of hiding who you are, and instead of dulling who you are, it just helps us elevate ourselves and shine through even more.”

Her younger sister added, “We truly feel so honored because we feel like their messaging has always been just to be authentically you and to let your inner light shine. That is something that my sister and I have been working towards our whole lives, and are still working towards.”

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the premiere of “The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The interview continued to include their personal beauty inspirations, how they hope to be impactful through Neutrogena, and revealed some of the sister’s favorite products for their individual skin types and concerns.

“Every time we would visit our Nana in South Carolina, she would have her vanity in her bathroom and she would just let us play at it. And even though there were no makeup products, we felt like we were doing each other’s makeup, because we had all the brushes, and we would put them on each other’s faces,” Chloe remembered.

“I think what we truly just hope to embody through this partnership is just love and showing that you can be yourself unapologetically. I feel so very grateful to have women like my sister and my mother and inspiring figures around me that just make me want to be a better person every single day,” said Halle.

The Grammy-nominated duo was recently presented with the Billboard Rising Star Award from their mentor, Beyoncé. As theGrio reported Queen Bey celebrated them in a surprise video message.

“Ladies, I am so, so proud of you. You’ve done this with authenticity, with grace, with raw talent, and you manage to shine in every room you enter, and I’ll always love you,” Beyoncé said in the video.

In their own speech, they thanked the Lemonade performer for opening doors in their career.

“She saw something in us both, two young Black girls with short little locs, passionately singing their hearts out at home for the world to see. So we just want to say thank you, Beyoncé, for being you, and believing in the power of lifting up the young. We love you.”

Chloe x Halle performing

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, and former manager faced criticism for his comments after fans compared Chloe Bailey to his daughter. Halle defended her older sister after Knowles called the comparison “insulting.”

Per theGrio, the 20-year-old tweeted “How amazing is it that @ChloeBailey is already an icon,” followed by “i ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy,” in response to the controversy.

i ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 5, 2021

