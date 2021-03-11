Aja Naomi King announces pregnancy following two miscarriages

King announced on Thursday she is expecting a 'beautiful little rainbow baby'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: Aja Naomi King attends the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Loading the player...

ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder actress Aja Naomi King took to Instagram to announce she is expecting a bundle of joy. On Thursday, King shared the news about “Baby King” along with an emotional post about her past miscarriages.

“I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family. With that, I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak. This is my beautiful little rainbow baby,” wrote King.

She continued with, “I’ve been so deeply moved by the women who have openly shared their miscarriages. It brought me solace in a time that was incredibly painful to know I wasn’t alone. To understand that this experience is common, horrible but still common.”

Read More: Queen Sugar’s Dawn-Lyen Gardner on miscarriage: ‘Pain I didn’t know was possible’

“I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it.”

She explained, “At first I wasn’t sure about sharing my experience because I felt like so many other people had way worse experiences than I did, but I realized that I can’t treat pain like an Olympic sport, as if it’s a competition and only those who have the worst stories win the right to talk about it.

No matter the size of it in your mind, pain is pain and loss is loss, whatever the degree. And once you are touched by it, it stays with you forever.”

She finished the heartfelt post with, “So I take this piece of freedom and I hope for someone else it allows them to feel a little less alone. Sending love always. ❤”

Her HTGAWM costar Viola Davis commented: “Aja…..I am beyond happy for you and happy to know you. This baby is immensely blessed and highly favored. He will be birthed by a courageous Queen.”

Hollywood veteran Yvette Nicole Brown sent her well wishes, writing, “My Pumpkin-doodle is having a baby pumpkin-doodle?! 😭❤️ @ajanaomi_king I am so happy for you and that blessed baby growing inside of you! You’re gonna be the BEST mommy! And sharing your painful losses is going to help folks. I adore you and I’m overjoyed for you! ❤️ #AuntieVetteLoveTheKids“

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: Aja Naomi King attends the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Read More: Kelly Rowland on new baby and new album ‘K’: ‘It feels amazing’

Quarantine baby love is in full effect. Recently, Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith announced they’re also expecting, per theGrio.

The 41-year-old singer made the announcement on his Instagram page with a video of himself rubbing Crystal’s pregnant belly.

Ne-Yo captioned the video: “Overjoyed to announce…the family is expanding. #Number5 #5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings @itscrystalsmith You ready baby? Let’s go!”

The couple, who married in February 2016, share two children together: Shaffer and Roman. Ne-Yo is also the parent of two other children with his ex-fiancee, Monyetta Shaw.

Smith shared the same video on Sunday with the caption, “This is why I love you.”

Fellow celebrities and friends of the couple shared their excitement in the comments including singer Amber Riley who responded, “Congratulations beautiful.” Singer Nivea commented, “Aww, I’m in tears! Congratulations!”

The announcement comes a day after their sixth wedding anniversary. The “So Sick” singer shared photos of the couple with a caption mentioning the “ups and downs” of their relationship throughout the years.

Additional reporting by Ashley Terrell

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

