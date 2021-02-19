Kelly Rowland on new baby and new album ‘K’: ‘It feels amazing’



The superstar also opens up about how “Flowers” helped her make peace with her late mother.

Kelly Rowland may be the Queen of Quarantine in more ways than one. The superstar has finally released K, her highly-anticipated album that contains some of her most personal music to date.

The superstar who gave birth to her second son, Noah, on Jan. 21 is already back to work promoting the project that features six songs including the lead single “Black Magic.”

theGrio caught up with the brown-skinned beauty who has been in the business since she was a teenager to find out how she managed to stay sane while doing the MOST during quarantine.

“He’s such a good baby,” she says of her new bundle of joy. “And Titan is such a great big brother already.”

Plenty of people watched this superwoman working out on IG right up until delivery, and just weeks after giving birth, Rowland is radiant as ever.

“I am trying to just have a little fun and take the good with the bad. It’s kind of insane,” she says. “In this time of COVID, I’ve learned a lot about myself as a woman, as a mother, as a wife, and as a businesswoman. In moments when I was frustrated, I would just dance my way through.”

Not only did she pull off a pregnancy, but she also starred in and executive produced the Lifetime holiday flick, Merry Liddle Wedding, celebrated her 40th birthday, and released the music she’s been dying to drop for years.

“It feels amazing because I’ve held on to it for so long. Some of the songs I’ve held onto for so long and then for others it’s been like, Oh my God, I can’t wait to share this with everybody. Records like “Hit Man” and records like “Black Magic” and “Crazy,” they all felt so urgent to me.“

That urgency is what led to the album’s simplistic title.

“It just goes to show how quick we needed to turn this thing around. I was like, ‘Put a K on it and let’s go.’ Let’s put it out. I’m not gonna sit up here and dwell on the title. I’m just excited to get it out, period,” she says.

“Think about how long it took me to put everything out. I was really hard on myself when it came to putting music out because I get like there was pressure put on me like ‘when are you releasing music?’ I wasn’t ready. That’s why it’s so personal. I was thinking of everything so intricately because it is a personal journey.”

While several songs serve the up-tempo, just gotta dance, vibes that Kelly Rowland has been craving, there’s one track that’s particularly powerful and especially important to the singer who lost her mother in 2014.

“I’m really excited about “Flowers” because the first time i heard it, I felt it so deep. It made me think of my mother and all the things I wish I would have told her,” she says. “Because our relationship was so tumultuous, I think she really needed to hear the things that I wanted to tell her. I had this spiritual moment and I told her exactly how I felt. I said it out loud in my backyard and cried and I just had this whole moment.”

The song is a soul-stirring reminder that tomorrow is never promised.

“The saying about giving people their flowers while they’re here; that is so real. I think people don’t hear it until they can feel that feeling of not being able to say what you wanted to say,” she explains. “I don’t wish that for even an enemy. I don’t wish a ‘should, coulda, woulda’ for anything they have on their heart for someone.”

Stream K on Tidal, here.

