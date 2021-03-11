Bebe, Deborah Joy Winans to host ‘Our OWN Easter’

The one-hour themed special with performances by Fantasia, Ledisi, Kirk Franklin and Travis Greene airs on March 30

The Winans and Easter go together like hotcakes and syrup so that may be why Oprah tapped two of them to host her first OWN Easter special. Bebe and Deborah Joy Winans will host the star-studded one–hour special Our Own Easter set to air on the network on Tuesday, March 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT immediately after Queen Sugar.

The show’s scheduled performers are a mix of the secular and gospel worlds. Fantasia, Kirk Franklin, Anthony Hamilton & the Hamiltones, Ledisi, Koryn Hawthorne, Travis Greene, Osby Berry, and Jonathan McReynolds, among others, are all slated to hit the stage. You can also expect appearances from Cedric the Entertainer, Michelle Williams, Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Pastor William Murphy, and Priscilla Shirer.

Bebe Winans and Deborah Joy Winans will host “Our OWN Easter” for the network. (Getty)

This is the second OWN holiday special produced by Holly Carter’s Relevé Productions. Carter produced last December’s Our OWN Christmas for the network, hosted by Devon Franklin and Meagan Good. The show was the most-watched non-news cable telecast in its time period for African Americans 18 and over.

Carter was also behind The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel. She created and executive produced the show which was 2020’s highest-rated original movie.

After her time on the OWN show Greenleaf, which upped her profile in its five-season run on the network, Deborah Joy has moved on to other roles, just recently starring in Don’t Waste Your Pretty for TV One. As reported by theGrio, Winans says she loved the years she spent playing Charity on the megachurch drama.

“I am always so incredibly grateful for Greenleaf. I love Charity, I loved her arc from beginning to end. I think you met a full woman. You met her when she was young and naive and you left her when she was grown and bold and strong and a fighter and you got all of those facets in between,” she told theGrio during a recent sit-down.

