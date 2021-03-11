Beverly Peele couldn’t bond with son after alleged sexual assault by his father Peter Nygard

Peele says Nygard 's assault while she was married to another man resulted in a pregnancy

Model Beverly Peele opened up about how difficult it was to bond with her son, conceived, she says, during a sexual assault.

Peele visited the Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday and said she struggled to build a bond with her son, Trey, after allegedly being assaulted by his father, former fashion executive Peter Nygard, per PEOPLE.

“My son and I are very close. I told him that, ‘It was hard for me to take you into my arms,’ and things like that,” said Peele, 45. “Everything I say my son already knows, so it’s not anything that he’s hearing for the first time. He’s such a strong boy, or a young man, I should say. I’m very, very thankful for him.”

Nygard is currently in jail for sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. His agency denies Peele’s allegations.

Peele was married to Jeffrey Alexander at the time and did not know the baby was Nygard’s until he was born.

“I did not want to breastfeed. I didn’t want to put the baby’s smell on me,” Peele told Hall. “I hate saying that but it’s the truth and it’s because it’s what Peter Nygard did to me … and the way everything went down.”

“The best thing I got out of Peter Nygard was my son,” added Peele, who also said she has spoken with her son on the topic and they are very close.

“My client vigorously denies the allegation by Beverly Peele and fully expects to be vindicated in court if it gets to that,” Jay Prober, Nygard’s Winnipeg-based attorney told PEOPLE.

Peele is featured in Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygard, a documentary detailing the sex trafficking allegations against the executive. He allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted victims for his own “sexual gratification” and for “his friends and business associates.”

Another high-profile sexual assault allegation is gaining more traction. As reported by theGrio, six more accusers have come forward to accuse rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny of sexual assault.

New York-based attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn is representing several of the women who claim they were sexually assaulted, drugged, or kidnapped by T.I. (born Clifford Harris) and Tiny (Tameka Harris). Blackburn told The Daily Beast that six more potential victims have reached out to him after he sent a letter to authorities in California and Georgia calling for an investigation into the allegations.

“If I was a prosecutor, I’d have brought charges already,” Blackburn said. He is representing 11 accusers, including a male who claims T.I. and Tiny made “terroristic threats” toward him.

Blackburn’s letter details disturbing incidents involving the duo that date back to 2005, The New York Times reported. Per The Daily Beast, the letter contains accounts from five women, including a former member of the military, an exotic dancer, an intern, and Tiny’s former assistant.

Additional reporting by Ny Magee

