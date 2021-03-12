Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young denied emergency restraining order

The musician claimed to not have seen or contacted his soon-to-be ex wife since she filed for divorce in June 2020 except on one occasion.

Nicole Young was denied her request for an emergency restraining order against Andre Young, famously known by his stage name, Dr. Dre, as they continue their divorce proceedings.

TMZ reports that Young claimed to fear her soon-to-be ex-husband after she was dissed in a recently released rap song. The song, “Greedy B—-” was previewed on social media during an Instagram Live broadcast, according to HipHopDX. Dr. Dre used the track to address his divorce and his recent hospitalization after a brain aneurysm.

“Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury, I see you trying to f— me while I’m in surgery/In ICU, death bed, on some money sh–, greedy b—, take a pick, girl you know how money get … You know we don’t tolerate that nonsense, by any means get your hand up out my pocket/This life is private just like the pilot, it’s been decided, this the Poseidon.”

Young used these lyrics when she petitioned the court and claimed “he has upped the ante and is now outright threatening me to keep my mouth shut or else,” TMZ reported.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young on October 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to the tabloid, a judge decided, however, there was “insufficient evidence,” and the song was not enough to warrant the protection. Dr. Dre and his lawyer Laura Wasser claimed to have only seen or been in contact with Young once since she filed for divorce in June 2020 when she came to visit him in the hospital.

Beyond the hospital visit, he alleged to not have seen or spoken to Young under any circumstances and denies all claims of domestic violence and abuse. TMZ reported that since Young made the claims of physical abuse, the music mogul said he “realized he had no idea who the woman he was married to was and he wanted nothing to do with her.”

As theGrio reported, Young claimed Dr. Dre had punched her in the face, citing years of violence and abuse, according to official divorce documents.

Per court documents obtained by ET, Young claims that the rapper-producer held a gun to her head twice, in 2000 and 2001. In the documents, she alleges that Dre “verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

She continues to state that “his long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Young reveals in the documents, “I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life…it is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me.”

After he was released from the hospital, Dr. Dre sparked dating rumors with reality show star Apryl Jones. Per theGrio, the alleged couple was spotted and caught on camera arriving at the BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood in his first public appearance since the health scare.

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander.

