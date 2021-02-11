Dr. Dre and Apryl Jones spark dating rumors weeks after his release from hospital

This is the first time Dre has been spotted publicly since he was hospitalized due to a brain aneurysm.

Are Dr. Dre and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Apryl Jones dating? That’s the question many have been asking since the unlikely duo was spotted having dinner together this week.

On Wednesday, the seven-time Grammy winner and the reality star were caught on video arriving at the BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California, together.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 03: Apryl Jones attends The Nike 3ON3 Celebrity Basketball Game at L.A. LIVE Microsoft Square on August 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, Californi (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

33-year-old Jones, who has two children with singer Omarion and made headlines back in 2019 for dating his B2K bandmate Fizz, was sporting a sheer lace bra with a plaid coat and matching leggings as she shuffled into the restaurant avoiding the press. 55-year old Dre was dressed in all black and appeared equally eager to get inside away from the glare of the paparazzi.

This is the first time the mega-producer – full name Andre Young – has been spotted publicly since he was hospitalized in January due to a brain aneurysm.

As we previously reported, Dre was rushed to the hospital on January 4 and was placed in ICU due to a brain aneurysm.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities such Floyd Mayweather, 50 Cent, and LeBron James all sent their love and support following the announcement as fans worldwide sent their thoughts and prayers.

But only 24 hours later, Dre posted on his social media that he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.” Peter Paterno, an attorney for the music mogul, also confirmed that his client had been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was home.

Many have speculated that the stress of his incredibly hostile divorce from his wife Nicole Young may have led to his hospitalization. Jones, who is no stranger to controversy herself, recently confirmed on the latest episode of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Family Reunion that she is now single, having ended her relationship with Fizz despite attempts to repair it via couple’s therapy.

Neither Dr. Dre or Jones have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship.

