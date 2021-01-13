Nicole Young says Dr. Dre ‘held gun to my head,’ punched her in face

The music mogul is currently in the ICU after his reported brain aneurysm

According to official divorce documents, Nicole Young says Dr. Dre punched her in the face, citing years of violence and abuse.

Per court documents obtained by ET, Young claims that the rapper-producer held a gun to her head twice, in 2000 and 2001. In the documents, she alleges that Dre “verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

She continues to state that “his long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees.”

Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and wife Nicole Young attend the 2016 premiere of Sony Pictures Classics’ “Miles Ahead” in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Young also claims that Dre punched her in the head on two occasions and even kicked down her bedroom door when she was in there. She describes that she was “hiding from his rage in 2016.”

In the past, Dre has denied the violence allegations, saying, “at no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety,” but Young is doubling down. She states that he “blatantly lies.”

Young reveals in the documents, “I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life…it is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me.”

theGrio reported that Dre was recently admitted to the hospital for a brain aneurysm. As of yesterday, he is still in the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Per TMZ, the rapper is undergoing multiple tests as doctors try to “get to the root problem.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Truly Young, Dr. Dre, and Nicole Young attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Young filed for divorce from Dre in June of 2020 after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple shares two children, Truice and Truly.

