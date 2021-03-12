Natalia Bryant accepted into LMU; Mom Vanessa jokes it’s ‘too far’

The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant was also accepted into NYU

Natalia Bryant is making her family proud! According to Vanessa Bryant‘s official Instagram account, her daughter Natalia got into Loyola Marymount University.

The late Kobe Bryant‘s 18-year-old daughter Natalia is heading off to college soon, and her acceptance letters are beginning to pour in. On Instagram, Vanessa revealed that Natalia was accepted into Loyola Marymount University. While the mom was certainly excited for her daughter, she did share a funny observation with her followers.

She wrote on her Instagram story, “So glad you got accepted but too far… j/k.” Vanessa, of course, was joking about how difficult the distance can be when a child goes off to college.

(Credit: Vanessa Bryant Instagram)

According to People Magazine, Loyola Marymount University is about an hour drive away from the Bryants, who live just outside of Los Angeles County. Still, Loyola Marymount is a lot closer than the other schools Natalia has her sights on. Earlier this year, Vanessa shared that Natalia got accepted into NYU, which of course would mean Natalia would live on a completely different coast altogether.

Vanessa wrote on social media at the time, “So cute. NYU is one of her top schools..@nataliabryant chose not to apply [early decision] to her top five schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever.”

(Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

Natalia has had quite an exciting year already, with her college acceptances only serving as the tip of the iceberg. As theGrio previously reported, Natalia signed with IMG models, one of the most successful and prestigious modeling agencies in the U.S. IMG Models shared the news last month on their official Instagram account.

In a post, the caption shared a quote from Natalia that read, “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.” Natalia added on her own post, “I am beyond thrilled and honored to be a part of the IMG family!!♥️♥️♥️.”

Natalia also celebrated her 18th birthday this past January. While celebrating her daughter’s big day, Vanessa went on Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her daughter. Vanessa wrote in the caption, “Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are. You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters. You’re such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people.”

January marked a year since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and Natalia’s sister, Gianna Bryant. Vanessa recently opened up to People about the past year, saying, “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

