Biden says Russia’s Putin will ‘pay a price’ for election meddling

President Joe Biden joined Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos and discussed the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing American troops from Afghanistan, and potential action against Vladimir Putin.

During the interview that aired on Wednesday, Biden revealed he met with the Russian leader and discussed foreign meddling in the 2020 election. The men shared a phone call where POTUS claimed to have warned Putin of possible consequences.

“He will pay a price,” Biden said. “We had a long talk, he and I…know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, ‘I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared.”

Stephanopoulos then asked “So you know Vladimir Putin. You think he’s a killer?”

The president responded “I do.”

Biden also answered to the delay in COVID-19 vaccines and the controversy behind getting a shot. theGrio reported the President directed all 50 states to make the vaccine available for all residents by May 1.

“I will not relent until we beat this virus,” Biden said. “I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part. That’s not hyperbole. I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn and when you can find an opportunity,” he continued.

He reiterated the same message to Stephanopoulos and his efforts to remove political stigma from the vaccination process.

“I honest to God thought that, once we guaranteed we had enough vaccine for everybody, things would start to calm down. Well, they have calmed down a great deal. But I don’t quite understand – you know – I just don’t understand this sort of macho thing about, ‘I’m not gonna get the vaccine. I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.’ Well, why don’t you be a patriot? Protect other people.”

POTUS also touched on the controversy with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. theGrio reported the governor has decided not to resign after misrepresenting death tolls due to COVID at state nursing homes and being accused of sexual misconduct.

Several women have come forward and accused Cuomo of sexually harassing them. One woman worked in his office but the lawmaker insists he simply engaged in “playful” banter and could be “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

When asked if Cuomo should resign if the investigation validates the allegations against him, Biden responded “Yes.”

“I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Keydra Mann.

