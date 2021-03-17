Ray J and Princess Love call off divorce again

Perhaps the R&B singer's 'One Wish' was to rekindle the fire of his marriage.

Loading the player...

Singer Ray J and his wife, Princess Love are giving their marriage another shot by filling to end their second divorce proceedings.

The news shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise since the couple shared a positive update on their relationship on a VH1 special episode of Love & Hip Hop: Unlocked, which aired in January 2021.

Read More: Princess Love requests dismissal of divorce from Ray J

Ray J and Princess Love on Love & Hip Hop: Unlocked (Source: VH1)

The on-again-off-again reality TV couple has had many ups and downs within their union play out before the public.

We’ve witnessed a heated fight between the two resulting in Princess Love taking a sudden drop into a pool. We agonized with them as they grappled with balancing parenting and quality time.

Additionally, we’ve gawked at awkward moments the couple encountered with friends and family who disapproved of their relationship. It’s safe to say that the growth of their overall relationship has occurred in the public eye.

It remains unclear when Ray J and Princess Love will return to our television screens, as the pandemic has put a pause on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s production.



But if you’re curious about what a reconciliation between Ray J and Princess Love would look like this time around, you can check out their episode of The Conversation that aired this time last year on Zeus News.

Link in bio pic.twitter.com/cU8oMG5QuD — Princess Love (@mzprincesslove) March 23, 2020

Read More: Why were Brandy and Sonja Norwood MIA from Ray J’s baby shower?

Although the couple is very open and transparent on reality TV, they remain closed lipped on their social media pages about the relationship. As you recall, negative social media posting about one another was an issue a few years ago that prompted Ray J’s big sister, Brandy to comment.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

