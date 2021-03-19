Tina Knowles Lawson praises Chloe Bailey following Matthew Knowles criticism

In an Instagram post, Tina Knowles Lawson praised Chloe Bailey one week after Matthew Knowles publicly criticized the young singer.

Tina Knowles Lawson is showering Chloe Bailey with all of the love. Beyoncé‘s mother recently posted a picture of a young Bailey when she was in Fighting Temptations, as a young version of Bey’s character.

She wrote in the caption, “How cute and prophetic is this that Chloe played Beyoncé’s Character as a child in the movie Fighting Temptations. Who would have ever thought that one day Chloe would be signed to Beyoncé’s label.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20: Tina Knowles attend the Eddie Murphy X ARTUS Gallery Exhibition Opening Night at East Angel Gallery on February 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

She continued to praise the singer in her post, writing, “Beyonce loves and celebrates The talent of Chloe and Halle 100 percent. They are so super multi talented and the sky is the limit for them. They have only touched the surface of the success to come in their careers!”

Lawson even wrote that Chloe x Halle instantly reminded her of a young Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, sharing, “I said there is something that reminded me of Beyonce and Kelly about them that true” Majic” that comes from pure talent, hard work and a healthy amount of humility. And good home training!!!! 😘. ! It’s another thing called “That Star Power thing” that surpasses talent it is a gift that few have. Chloe and Halle have it !!!!!”

She concluded the post by sharing, “I am so grateful to Beyonce for unselfishly using all her power and resources, and sharing her incredible team with these deserving young ladies. I am so glad they met and will be screaming my support all the way.”

This post comes on the heels of Matthew Knowles’s very public criticism of Bailey. As theGrio previously reported, Knowles had plenty to say about Bailey in an interview with radio personality Leah A. Henry on Leah’s Lemonade.

In the interview, Henry asked Knowles, “Do you see the comparison? Like the same thing that you saw in young Beyoncé, do you see that in Chloe Bailey?”

Knowles instantly expressed his disinterest in the comparison to his daughter, calling it “insulting.” He told Henry, “You’ve got to be kidding me, right? You’re asking me that question? Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyoncé?”

After Henry clarified that fans are eager for Bailey to maybe play Beyoncé in a biopic of her life, he responded, “Okay, you’re talking about if somebody was doing a movie, not talent-wise…talent-wise? Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé, talent-wise?”

how amazing is it that @ChloeBailey is already an icon 💖🥰 — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 5, 2021

While the interview certainly made headlines, many came to Bailey’s defense, including her sister and musical partner, Halle Bailey.

Halle wrote on Twitter shortly after the interview, “How amazing is it that @ChloeBailey is already an icon,” seemingly referring to Knowles’ comments. She also wrote, “I ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy.”

