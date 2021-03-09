Tina Knowles-Lawson slams Piers Morgan after he walks off set

Lawson shared the viral clip on her Instagram account with a few choice words for the British media personality

Piers Morgan made headlines this morning when he stormed off the set of the British talk show, Good Morning Britain. Today, Tina Knowles-Lawson used her Instagram account to slam the co-host after his on-air freakout.

As theGrio previously reported, Piers Morgan has officially quit Good Morning Britain after facing major backlash from his comments regarding Meghan Markle.

This morning, as co-host Alex Beresford detailed how dangerous and hurtful Morgan’s rhetoric around Markle can be, Morgan stormed off the set, telling Beresford, “Okay, I’m done with this… sorry, I can’t do this.”

The clip immediately went viral, with many chiming in with their thoughts on his over-the-top departure from the broadcast. Knowles-Lawson weighed in on social media as well, using Instagram to explain how she perceived the strange TV moment.

Tina Knowles speaks onstage at Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Beautycon)

Lawson called out Morgan’s hypocrisy, writing in her post, “So Piers Morgan stormed off because he can dish it out but he can’t take…” Lawson continued to question his behavior, writing, “Is he 5 years old or what!!!!!!! No concern for Archie whatsoever!!! Looks to me like he’s saying. How dare this black man reprimand me . On national tv . Only I can do that” I can drag Meghan But you cannot call me out!!!’”

Lawson also pointed out Morgan’s clear white privilege in his sentiments. “Morgan has always felt superior White and British at that !!!” She continued, “He has always felt his White privilege !! He is showing his true colors literally!!!!” She also took the opportunity to defend Beresford, writing, “They better not come for Alex for telling the truth!!!!!”

Per theGrio’s report on the viral clip, Beresford called out Morgan this morning not only for his comments yesterday on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah, but his overall pattern of behavior when it comes to Markle.

He explained, “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made that so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times. And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one, and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

Morgan eventually returned to set and Beresford continued the dialogue with him doing his best to detail his experience as a Black man and why Meghan’s interview resonated with him.

He explained, “I’ve walked into institutions as the only person of color and experienced covert and overt racism on so many occasions and why the Meghan interview really resonates with me is because an ex-work colleague, not on this show, asked me if I was worried about the shade of cocoa that my son was going to come out. So I fully understand the hurt that is behind all of that.”

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Following Morgan’s announcement of his departure from the popular morning show, ITV released an official statement addressing the sudden exit. The statement reads, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

