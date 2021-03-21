Verzuz announed new battles after Raekwon and Ghostface Killah battled it out

Raekwon's debut album was heavily plugged by the Verzuz platform

Loading the player...

It was a virtual, star-studded affair on Saturday as Verzuz hosted the Wu-Tang family for it’s latest battle royale, featuring Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.

Cameos included RZA, who, according to Pitchfork, dropped in for a casual hello before returning to lead a toast before the show closed, and Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Ghostface Killah and Raekwon. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Cappadonna also appeared to perform his guest verse on “Ice Cream” from Raekwon’s “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…” album, and Masta Killa joined the stage to put down his verse on “Glaciers of Ice” from the same album.

In fact, Raekwon’s debut album was heavily plugged by the VERZUZ platform, and influenced one of the episode’s most heightened moments when he and Ghostface Killah performed “Criminology,” Raekwon’s second solo single, according to Pitchfork.

Read More: Triller Network acquires Verzuz; Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to join management

At halftime, a restless and admittedly drunk Raekwon decided he just couldn’t wait for Ghostface to return from his break, and Inspectah Deck joined the fun to perform the ever-popular “C.R.E.A.M.” Ghostface eventually reentered the frame sporting a white, nearly-floor-length fur coat, as detailed by the Pitchfork article.

Young Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, DJ Mathematics, RZA, Raekwon the Chef, Method Man, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

On Sunday, Verzuz finally announced its next roster of battles. Pitchfork reported that on April 4, we can expect a journey further back through time as powerhouses The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire hit the screen for what’s sure to be the funkiest, most soulful battle yet.

Read More: D’Angelo ‘Verzuz’ show features H.E.R., Method Man among special guests

Then, aptly scheduled on April 20, Redman and Method tag team a “How High 4/20″ special episode. Both episodes, will be available for view via the Verzuz Instagram account and the Triller app.

We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest, but for now… #VERZUZ



💥 The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire

April 4th



🔥 Redman vs Method Man

“How High” 4/20 Special



LIVE on our Instagram or @Triller 🔥🔥🔥Try to guess the other ones! pic.twitter.com/wE2qjf8ldp — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) March 21, 2021

Pitchfork reported that Verzuz founders Timbaland and Swizz Beats sold their platform to Triller, a “shortform” video app which is similar to TikTok, and that prior Verzuz performers are investing in the new platform.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

