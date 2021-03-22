Ciara, Vanessa Bryant share adorable video of daughters trying the ‘toddler challenge’

After the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Ciara was one of the people who quickly stepped in to support Vanessa Bryant and her family during the unimaginable tragedy.

On Sunday, the two women and their young children came together to spend some time. During their playdate, Bianka Bryant and Sienna Wilson ended up doing the viral TikTok toddler challenge, and the video, which was posted on Instagram, was adorable.

Sienna and Bianka were given plates of food and told to be patient, but while they waited for the OK to chow down, they giggled with each other, chatted and danced. Towards the end of the video, the two toddlers blew kisses, brought their faces towards the camera, and stuck out their tongues.

The video, which amassed over 1.1 million views, quickly went viral. Russell Wilson, Ciara’s husband and a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, wrote, “The cutest girls in the wholllle wide world!” He followed his comment with heart eye emojis.

Ciara posted another video hours later of her and Bryant singing along to classic 90s R&B songs. Over the last year, Ciara has posted a number of fun videos with Bryant and she doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

In late November, the two were playing the popular game “this or that” when two options are laid out on the screen, players are expected to walk toward the side they agree with.

When the ladies are presented with the choice between having “one more kid” or “no more kids” Ciara was seen moving to the “one more kid” side as Bryant scurries to the opposing side.

As theGrio previously reported, Bryant’s best friends Ciara and LaLa Anthony, with their children, were a part of Bianka’s 4th birthday party. Ciara shared a picture of Bianka and her three-year-old daughter, Sienna Wilson, inside a balloon carriage at the time.

Bryant shared pictures of the birthday shindig’s events, which included an art station where the guests painted a portrait of Cinderella’s carriage. She also shared a fun video of the grown-ups playing a competitive game of musical chairs.

The proud mom shared a photo on social media, where she wrote, “Happy 4th Birthday Bianka! We love you sooooooo much. You bring so much sunshine to our days.”

theGrio’s Biba Adams and Keydra Manns contributed to this report.

