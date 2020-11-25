Ciara hints at baby No. 4 in TikTok video with bestie Vanessa Bryant

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson recently welcomed a son, Win Harrison

Ciara may have just had a bouncing baby boy but is insinuating it is never too late to add one more to her crew.

The singer recently posted a TikTok video to her Instagram account featuring Vanessa Bryant. The two are playing the popular game “this or that” when two options are laid out on the screen, players are expected to walk toward the side they agree with. When the ladies are presented with the choice between having “one more kid” or “no more kids” Ciara is seen moving to the “one more kid” side as Bryant scurries to the opposing side.

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson recently welcomed a son Win, who is 4 months. The couple also have Sienna Princess Wilson, 3, and the singer has a son named Future Zahir, 6, with rapper Future.

According to an Instagram post, Wilson is heard telling the singer, “We’re going to have more of these little things.” Ciara is heard responding, “Okay, sit down!”

It’s unclear whether or not the “Goodies” singer plans to have a baby in the near future but she says her husband was a big help during her delivery.

“He was like everything in one,” Ciara told People in September. “He was a cameraman, making sure the camera was set up right so we could get the angle when the baby comes out. And he actually helped pull Win out near the end, which was really sweet.”

“So we got some memorable moments,” she added. “He [did skin-to-skin] with him. It was just very intimate and really full of love, more than anything. So I’m grateful for that.”

The singer says that her oldest children are good with the baby so they may be down for an addition too.

“[Win is] the sweetest thing to them. There’s not one day where they’re like, ‘He’s getting all this love.’ They don’t feel like a little brother and sister jealousy. None of that stuff with him,” said the “Level up” singer. “They’re super excited about him and all they want to do is hold him.”

