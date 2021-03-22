Kylie Jenner faces backlash after asking fans to pay for stylist’s surgery

Jenner, a celebrity client of make-up artist Samuel Rauda, is reportedly worth $900 million — due to the cosmetics company she owns.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are no strangers to being the subjects of viral social media posts. This weekend, the youngest of the crew, Kylie Jenner, found herself trending after she asked fans to donate to a GoFundMe for her make-up artist, who was critically injured in a car accident.

“May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel,” Jenner wrote on Instagram Live, referring to Samuel Rauda. “Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me.”

Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts last February. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rauda, 26, reportedly underwent major surgery on March 14, and his family launched a GoFundMe.com effort six days ago that, as of this morning, had raised over $99,000 of its $120,000 goal.

Jenner, 23 — who is reportedly worth $900 million, but had previously been declared America’s youngest “self-made billionaire” by Forbes because of her Kylie Cosmetics company — was swiftly criticized for asking her fans to donate to any fund amid the coronavirus pandemic when she could easily pay Rauda’s medical bills.

Folks are defending Kylie Jenner by pointing out she donated $5,000 to her makeup artist's medical GoFundMe. Her net worth is $900M.



So, that's 0.000006% of her net worth.



If your net worth were, say, $100k, it would be like donating 56 cents. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 21, 2021

“So Kylie Jenner who apparently earns over $450k A DAY and is a billionaire shared the 60k GoFundMe of her friend who got in an accident for us poor people to donate to? Celebrities are a different breed,” one observer wrote in a Twitter post that was “liked” over 100,000 times.

Moumita Ahmed, who is running for New York City Council wrote: “Kylie Jenner, who makes $19K/hr asking for $$$ from her fans to help her make up artist pay for a $60,000 surgery, is an excellent example of why we need universal healthcare. Even billionaire employers like Kylie and Walmart aren’t willing to pay for their employees’ healthcare.”

“It’s not even about the fact that she won’t pay for the surgery herself,” according to another on Twitter. “Every single last one of Kylie Jenner’s sisters is a millionaire. Her parents are millionaires. Her friends are millionaires. But she asked the MIDDLE CLASS for money.”

Others pointed out that Rauda was no longer on Jenner’s payroll, and that she and her friend, Bella Thorne, each donated $5,000 to his GoFundMe fundraiser.

While some defended the socialite, her actions were compared to Lady Gaga, whose dog walker was shot last month and her dogs stolen. The pop superstar quietly paid all of his medical expenses.

