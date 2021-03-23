Kevin Hart surprises daughter with Mercedes-Benz SUV for 16th birthday

The Jumanji star gifted his eldest child with the $85,000 luxury vehicle for b-day

Kevin Hart made sure his teen daughter had a sweet sixteen birthday celebration to remember for a lifetime.

The Jumanji star gifted his eldest child Heaven Hart with a new $85,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV at her Sweet 16 bash over the weekend. The event planning company bDASHd shared clips of the luxury ride on Instagram.

“Heaven Hart’s Sweet 16 @kevinhart4real, @enikohart, and @torreihart Surprise their daughter with a G-class Mercedes Benz, a Sweet 16 Celebration Dinner, and Outdoor Movie with her family and closest friends,” the company captioned a clip showing the vehicle parked in a driveway topped with two giant red bows.

Hart shares Heaven and son Hendrix, 13, with ex-wife Torrei. The former couple made time to come together for their daughter’s Japanese manga themed birthday celebration on Saturday. In one video, Heaven enters her surprise party and gets emotional during the big car reveal.

Torrei and Hart split in 2010 after eight years of marriage. The Hollywood star wed Eniko Parrish in August 2016 and they share son Kenzo Kash, 3, and 5-month-old daughter Kaori Mai.

Eniko shared a loving message to her stepdaughter Heaven on Instagram, writing “happy birthday to our sweet 16 y/o aries beauty! U know i have nothing but LOVE for u baybeee!” She added, “The last slide is a perfect example of the real teenager that she has become..too cool for school! 🤣”

Hart and Eniko regularly share photos of their children on social media, including a recent family photo which he captioned: “#Harts.” In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, the comedian opened up about fatherhood and bonding with his kids during quarantine.

“Through the pandemic, I was able to truly tap into fatherhood,” he explained. “Tap into the role of a husband more, because I’ve never been home this long ever. Ever! Because of my job, I’ve never been home for this many weeks — or weeks, period.”

“Never have I been able to eat dinner with my family and talk to my family as much as I’ve been able to through the course of this pandemic,” Hart added.

In 2019, Hart shared a glimpse into his relationship with Heaven when the two danced to DaBaby’s “BOP.”

“When your daughter matches your silly, you have to embrace it and the silly things that you can do together,” Hart captioned the Instagram clip at the time. “My son got sick so he couldn’t participate. Heav says, ‘Dad that Bop Dance is cool.’ I say, ‘Let’s learn it and do it.’ She says, ‘Somebody has to teach us.’ I hit @iamdanileigh and say, ‘I need your help with the bop.’ She says, ‘I got you.’ I hit my guy @wuzgood to come over and direct this little cool video and this is what we ended up with.”

He added, “We love to live and laugh in the Hart Household….If your energy doesn’t match ours going into 2020 then your [sic] not for us. Here is some holiday silly with lots of love people. Take it and pass it down!!!!”

In related news, Hart will star in a new film titled Fatherhood, which will premiere on Netflix Father’s Day weekend, per The Wrap. Stars like Rel Howery, Alfre Woodard and DeWanda Wise will also join the cast.

The film tells the story of Two Kisses For Maddy: A Memoir Of Loss & Love by Matt Logelin. Logelin’s 2011 memoir explores the birth of his daughter and the unexpected death of his wife.

Netflix licensed the story from Sony Pictures while Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, collaborated on the project. Hart recently made headlines after his personal shopper apparently stole from him, as reported by theGrio.

theGRIO’s Keydra Manns contrubuted to this report.

