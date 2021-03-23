Snowfall’ renewed for season 5 at FX

The series has been picked up after showing major ratings growth in its fourth season

Snowfall, from the mind of the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron has become quite the hit for FX. Premiering in 2017, the series received warm reviews and solid ratings when it first hit the small screen. Now, according to Deadline, the show is seeing ratings growth four years into its run.

Those ratings have earned Snowfall, starring English actor Damson Idris, as drug dealer Franklin Saint, a season five renewal at FX.

Per Deadline, the drama is “up 41% over the same period in Season 3 and averaging 5.1 million total viewers across all platforms.”

Dave Andron, Michael Hyatt, Angela Lewis, Amin Joseph, Isaiah John, Damson Idris, and Carter Hudson arrive at the premiere of FX’s “Snowfall” on July 08, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, released a statement coinciding with the season renewal.

“Snowfall has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV, its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season.”

He continues, saying, “This series owes its excellence to the amazing team behind Snowfall, its co-creator John Singleton and co-creator/showrunner Dave Andron and executive producers Walter Mosley, Leonard Chang, and Tommy Schlamme. Damson Idris and our entire cast continue to deliver outstanding performances every episode.”

The official description for the fourth season reads:

“Business is booming in season four of Snowfall. It’s January 1, 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign proclaiming it is “morning again in America,” but in South Central, Los Angeles, it feels more like the sun is getting low.

The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love.

With the entire nation taking note, the LAPD is diverting serious money and resources to the “war on drugs.” Politicians’ phones are ringing. Powerful people are concerned, from the hallways of The White House to those of CIA headquarters, where there are whispers that one of their own may be involved in this burgeoning epidemic.”

In 2019, the Snowfall cast sat down with TheGrio to break down the series ahead of its third season. Opening up about the loss of their series creator and legendary director, screenwriter, and producer John Singleton, ldris explained at the time, “I’ll say the that he gave me which was that everyone you meet on the way up, you’ll meet on the way down.

“You really need to show humility to everyone and that was really the greatest thing about John. He never compromised his integrity and he always met people and took them for who they were and not for their status. It was about the inner beauty of people.”

Snowfall airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX. The season four finale of the series is set to air on April 21.

