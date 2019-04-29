Contrary to various reports on the internet, award winning director John Singleton is still alive, according to TMZ.

Singleton’s publicist confirmed that the director has not died and remains on life-support at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. He has been in a medically-induced coma since last week after experiencing a major stroke and continues to be non-responsive. According to reports, the prognosis is not positive.

Singleton, 51, director of such classics as Boyz in the Hood and Poetic Justice checked himself into a hospital in mid-April after returning from a trip to Costa Rica and having weakness in his legs. At the time, Singleton’s family released a statement:

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

The acclaimed director subsequently slipped into a coma.

Shelia Ward, Singleton’s mother, on Thursday asked a judge to appoint her as a temporary conservator. In the document, she said he is “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.” In the mean time, one of Singleton’s four children is trying to prevent her grandmother from the conservatorship claiming that Ward is trying to take the children’s inheritance away.

As the family continues to squabble about money, Singleton remains in the hospital literally fighting for his life.

TheGrio will have additional updates as the story develops.