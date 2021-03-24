Bobby Brown calls for opioid suppliers to be held responsible after son’s overdose

'Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim'

After the autopsy report revealed the cause of Bobby Brown Jr.’s death, Bobby Brown is calling for opioid suppliers to be held responsible after his son’s overdose.

As theGrio‘s Ny Magee reported earlier this week, The L.A. County Medical Examiner has ruled that Bobby Brown Jr. died from “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.” Per TMZ‘s report, “a witness told police that Bobby Jr. drank tequila and snorted half a Percocet and cocaine on the evening he was found responsive.”

Bobby Brown Jr., and Bobby Brown arrive at the premiere screening of “The Bobby Brown Story” at Paramount Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

theGrio reported the breaking news in November when the authorities responded to a medical emergency report at Brown’s home. When they arrived, they discovered Bobby Brown Jr.’s lifeless body. While his death was listed as an accident and no foul play was suspected, Bobby Brown and Kim Ward are now demanding justice for their late son.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Brown and Ward are demanding that “those who allegedly supplied him with the dangerous opioid” are held responsible for their son’s death in an official statement. According to the statement sent to the publication, Brown explained, “My family continues to mourn my son’s death. Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim.”

The singer continued, “This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.”

Ward also opened up in the statement regarding the loss of her son, insisting that Brown Jr. “was not into drugs.” She explained, “Bobby was often easily influenced. This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable.”

According to E! News, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office revealed that the case is “under review. No charges have been filed.”

Fans may remember Bobby Brown Jr. from his appearance on the short-lived Bravo reality TV series, Being Bobby Brown. Brown Jr. was also a musician, often sharing his music on his social media pages. Shortly before his death, Brown released the music video for his single, “Say Something.”

Bobby Brown Jr. also tragically lost his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, in 2015. At the time of her tragic passing, Brown Jr. shared his frustrations on social media, writing, “People really dont give a f— about you unless your relevant, and they don’t love you till your famous or gone. I don’t want these follows…This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a f—ing trending topic.”

