Autopsy report reveals Bobby Brown Jr.’s cause of death

The singer died from the 'combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.'

Bobby Brown Jr. died in November after ingesting a fatal cocktail of drugs, according to his autopsy report.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner has ruled that the son of R&B superstar Bobby Brown died from the “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.” Brown Jr. reportedly had a history of drug and alcohol use. According to TMZ, a witness told police that Bobby Jr. drank tequila and snorted half a Percocet and cocaine on the evening he was found responsive. No foul play was suspected, and his death is listed as an accident.

theGRIO previously reported, LAPD confirmed that authorities responded to a report of a medical emergency at Brown Jr.’s home in November. When they arrived they discovered his lifeless body.

Bobby Jr. is the second child of the 51-year-old “King of R&B” to die and follows the tragic 2015 death of his younger half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, the daughter of Bobby Brown and the late singer Whitney Houston. Bobby Brown had Bobby Jr. with Kim Ward, who he dated for 11 years before his relationship with Houston. Brown has five other children.

(L-R) Landon Brown, Bobby Brown Jr., and Bobby Brown (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

As a child, Bobby Brown Jr. occasionally appeared on Brown’s reality show Being Bobby Brown, which aired on Bravo for one season in 2005. The younger Brown also launched a music career as a singer and rapper. Bobby Jr. often promoted his music on his Instagram page. Prior to his death, he released a music video for a song called “Say Something.”

Five years ago, Bobby Jr. made headlines after he expressed frustration with receiving a surge of followers on social media after his sister’s untimely death.

“People really dont give a f— about you unless your relevant, and they don’t love you till your famous or gone. I don’t want these follows,” he wrote at the time. “This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a f—ing trending topic.”

On the five-year anniversary of his daughter’s death, Bobby Brown penned a message to her in remembrance. He wrote, “There’s no way to explain how I feel. I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you.”

Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was found liable in a civil case for her death. In January 2020, he died from a reported heroin overdose, according to a toxicity report.

“He worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and … he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else,” Gordon’s attorney, Joe Habachy, said at the time. “My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

Bobby Brown Jr., and Bobby Brown arrive at the premiere screening of “The Bobby Brown Story” at Paramount Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bobby Brown spoke out about the death of his son in a statement to TMZ in November. “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

In 2012, Brown’s ex-wife, Whitney Houston, died at the age of 48 due to drowning, with heart disease and cocaine listed as contributing factors. Since then, there has been a myriad of films, books and other documentaries about the singer, theGRIO reported.

theGRIO’s Gerren Keith Gaynor contributed to this report.

