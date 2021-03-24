Dating ‘expert’ Derrick Jaxn speaks on whether wife forced to do apology video

'I am at peace and proudly stand by his side,' said Da’Naia, Derrick Jaxn's wife

Self-described relationship “expert,” Derrick Jaxn, has been flooding timelines all week after being outed for cheating on his wife, Da’Naia.

The couple then filmed a video that became a trending topic on social media for several reasons. One being Da’Naia’s appearance, which many described as “disheveled” and “reluctant.”

“Derrick Jaxn wife in that video “did I cheat on my wife blah blah blah“ looks extremely out of it. She looks so unhappy,” one person tweeted. “Sometimes I wonder why as women we put up with these toxic men and allow them to steal our youth which in the end we just regret.”

Derrick Jaxn (right) and his wife, Da’Naia Jackson (left), are pictured in a new video in which Jaxn, who is known for his relationship advice, apologizes for being unfaithful to her.

Since that video, Jaxn has released several other additional apologies, and in one of them, he addressed if his wife’s presence in their joint video was coerced. In the new video, Jaxn spoke in the third-person and said that the live chat that the couple did was Da’Naia’s idea.

Jaxn is a 31-year-old YouTuber who has made a name for himself since 2012 by promoting “healthy relationships” on his social media platforms. His content consists of videos, mostly made from his car, which often address modern relationship problems and holds men “accountable” for issues like cheating.

His hypocrisy has made him a trending topic for almost a week.

With more than 750,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than a million Instagram followers, Jaxn is also heavily promoting his new book “Heal Together: Without Hurting Each Other,” which features a photo of him and his spouse on its cover.

Wild part about Derrick Jaxn is his online persona would tell his wife to leave him 🤷🏾‍♀️ — dj0nes (@dj0nes) March 22, 2021

For her part, Da’Naia has said unequivocally that she has forgiven her husband. “Today, I am at peace and proudly stand by his side. I have no hesitation, no hurt, or shame about that and it’s only because of the grace of God and the mercy of God and we have already turned a new chapter in this story.”

“I forgive him,” Da’Naia continued, “and I forgive the others as well.”

