White woman calls bakery worker ‘b*tch a** n*gger’ for not serving her without mask

A white woman called an employee at a New York bakery a “b*tch a** n*gger” because he refused to serve her without a mask.

In a viral video, the woman is seen at a counter of Davidovich Bakery with three children staring at the employee. The recording begins after the woman, with no mask and sunglasses on, refuses to leave the counter despite being asked by the employee and a security guard.

The employee at the counter asks her to stop looking at him “like that,” to which she replies that he can’t tell how she’s looking at him because she has sunglasses on.

The security guard asks the employee if he is going to serve her, and he declines. The guard then tells the woman, “he’s not going to serve you, so you have to leave.”

“Why cuz he’s a b*tch a** n*gger?” she says, causing a shocked reaction from the crowd. “Ohh, that’s what he is. That’s what he is. B*tch a** N-word. I just said it. You heard it,” the woman continued.

The security guard then says that she is going to call a police officer.

According to the Daily News, the woman’s name is Stephanie Denaro. During a conversation with the outlet on Tuesday she said, “I said, ‘You’re a bitch-ass n—-r,’ a term they use.”

Denaro went on to tell the outlet that all of her children have a Black father and she heard the term being used all her life. She went on to give her opinion about the COVID-19 “hoax,” and the “stolen” 2020 presidential election, according to the Daily News.

On a newly created Instagram page, Denaro wrote, “I came here to say this. I STAND BY WHAT I SAID!!!! You mistreat me with my children.” The caption was published on a page with the handle, @stephaniedenaro_ , under a picture of the American flag.

“You infringed on my freedoms. I have freedom of speech. I can SAY WHAT I FEEL. Leave me alone and stop attacking me for saying my opinion. Do you know what the 1st amendment is? FREEDOM OF SPEECH. I don’t see you all getting mad about the others that uses that word? Go focus on more important problems like Chicago’s murder rate… Stop telling me how to live my life.”

In a second post, Denaro wrote under a Bible verse, “Ok stop with the dms. Let people have there opinions. I know you all have gotten into a argument and said bad things. I was just having a bad day.”

“I didn’t want to put a mask on because I have Asthma and Bronchitis. No one understood me so I got mad. I tried my best to keep my composure and not scream at anyone. All I just wanted to do is purchase my stuff and leave and they all were verbally assaulting me. Please spread love guys…. please forgive me!!! God wouldn’t want to do this!!” Denaro continued.

In a third post, the woman wrote, “I love everyone…. PLEASE JUST STOP!!!!!! He couldn’t give me a bagel without infringing on my rights……. that is it FORGIVE ME!!!!!! All of these death and rape threats are not christain (sic). I love all races. I am colorblind. I just got mad in the moment. I really don’t know why you all are so mad at me if everybody else say it… just forgive me and move on it is just 1 word.”

