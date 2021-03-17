Amanda Seales calls out Kevin Frazier for ‘kumbaya’ interview with Sharon Osbourne

'It is not the responsibility of Black people to educate white people…they made racism'

It’s safe to say Amanda Seales is not in support of host Kevin Frazier after his now-viral interview with Sharon Osbourne.

Frazier attempted to give The Talk co-host an opportunity to explain herself after she ignited an intense racially insensitive conversation which caused the show to go on hiatus.

Seales took to Instagram to explain why she believes Frazier not only failed at his interview with Osbourne but considers the entire exchange a waste of time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Amanda Seales poses for a portrait during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

“It is not the responsibility of Black people to educate white people…they made racism,” exclaims Seales in an almost six-minute Instagram video. “Why do we have to teach you how not to be racist?”

She continues with, “I want you to consider how backward it is that you and your producers felt it was important to provide a platform for this disingenuous lying a** treacherous broad, instead of creating a safe space for those who have had to feel the effects of her attacks.”

Seales captioned the video with “PSA: Cut the kumbaya tactics.”

Frazier also took to Instagram to explain his side of the story. He shared that the interview he had with Osbourne happened well before additional racial allegations surrounding her surfaced and that what aired did not reflect the entirety of their conversation.

“Ok… As for my interview with Sharon, it was 90 mins long and there was a lot said that was not reflected in what made the air. It also was done before the latest article detailing other transgressions. That has been addressed,” wrote Frazier. “Appreciate all the energy in my comments, I hear ya.”

As previously reported by theGrio, The Talk is on an extended hiatus due to Osbourne’s meltdown.

What was supposed to be a two-day hiatus of The Talk has been extended by CBS after new allegations of racist behavior by co-host Sharon Osbourne have come to light.

In a new report by journalist Yashar Ali published in a lengthy newsletter on Substack, sources allege that Osbourne frequently referred to her former co-host, Julie Chen as “wonton” and “slanty eyes.”

Ali states that there are multiple witnesses to the behavior including Leah Remini, who also was briefly a co-host on the show.

Osbourne also reportedly referred to another former co-host and show executive producer, Sara Gilbert as “p***y licker” and “fish eater.” Gilbert is a lesbian.

The allegations began to pour in after an explosive confrontation toward co-host Sheryl Underwood last week when colleagues questioned Osbourne about her support of fellow Brit, Piers Morgan.

TV personalities Sheryl Underwood (left) and Sharon Osbourne, two hostesses of “The Talk” on CBS, speak onstage during The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS)

During the heated exchange on March 10th with Underwood, Osbourne cried and said that she felt like she was “about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, and that makes me a racist.”

She demanded Underwood to “educate her” about Morgan’s past racist statements about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

