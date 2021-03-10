Whoopi Goldberg goes viral for one-word reaction to Meghan McCain’s comments

The talk show was covering the fallout of Oprah's bombshell interview with Meghan and Harry

The View is the show that just keeps on giving. After yesterday’s show, icon Whoopi Goldberg went viral for her one-word reaction to Meghan McCain‘s comments surrounding Piers Morgan‘s big walk-off.

The View is constantly covering hot topics worldwide, so naturally, the show has been covering the big Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the media fallout across the pond.

Yesterday morning, Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after being held accountable for his rhetoric surrounding Markle for the past few years. Each co-host gave their take on his fit, and McCain seemed to be particularly gleeful in the implications surrounding the royal family.

In McCain’s statement, she used her time to describe her patriotic lifestyle, saying, “I do not want to defend the monarchy. I am a red-blooded, 100 percent American who celebrates freedom anyway I can and always.”

McCain continued to give her support for Oprah and Markle, albeit in an odd way. The co-host shared, “If we have two American women — Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey — who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our Revolutionary counterparts did, I’m all for it.”

The moment that followed was Whoopi at her best, giving a memorable and funny moment with merely a word.

In a hilarious moment, moderator Whoopi Goldberg gave McCain a simple “okay” after her soliloquy. The moment, of course, took social media by storm, with many vibing with Whoopi’s response on the timeline.

One person wrote on Twitter, “I am WHEEZING at this Whoopi Goldberg reaction to Meghan McCain.” Another simply shared in a tweet, “It’s 2021 and we are all Whoopi.”

😂 I am WHEEZING at this Whoopi Goldberg reaction to Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/y8dwe39DRy — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 9, 2021

On the heels of Oprah’s bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, many were quick to point out that both Oprah and Whoopi, two Black media legends in their own right, gave us iconic moments for the culture in this week alone.

One person wrote on Twitter, “I don’t know who wins. Oprah’s ‘What?’ or Whoopi’s ‘Okay’,” to which entertainment journalist Sylvia Obell quote-tweeted it and said, “We win because we got to experience both in the same week.”

We win because we got to experience both in the same week https://t.co/SkB79MhrdF — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) March 10, 2021

While many had a blast sharing and making memes of Whoopi’s viral moment, McCain seemingly responded to the clip’s popularity on Twitter.

The View co-host tweeted out, “I am extremely patriotic. I love the founding fathers. I don’t know why this is shocking or confusing for anyone has met me for even five seconds…”

I am extremely patriotic. I love the founding fathers. I don't know why this is shocking or confusing for anyone has met me for even five seconds… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 9, 2021

Check out the full clip leading up to that viral moment on The View, below.

