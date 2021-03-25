Lifetime greenlights ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’

The project will reveal what ultimately lead the couple to cut royal ties

Loading the player...

The Lifetime Network is turning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the royal family into a movie of the week event.

Following Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the network has announced the third film in its franchise, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, and this time the story will reveal what ultimately lead the couple to cut royal ties.

As theGRIO reported, Harry and Meghan’s candid conversation with Winfrey earlier this month instantly lit up Twitter. At one point, Markle revealed that there were conversations during her first pregnancy about “how dark” her baby’s skin could be.

Read More: Prince Harry hired by San Francisco-based mental health coaching start-up

“We have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title,’” she said, “and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

(L-R) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Winfrey pressed the couple to disclose who the conversations were with, but they refused, with Markle saying “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

Dozens of tweets and memes were shared by users speculating on who the culprit could be. One user captured the sentiment best: “All that was said between Oprah and Meghan through their facial expressions during that exchange about Archie’s skin color spoke volumes.”

According to the press release, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is the third edition of Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan movie franchise which includes 2018’s Harry & Meghan, following the love story of newlyweds Prince Harry and the American actress, and 2019’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal which pulled back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage.

Read More: LisaRaye says she relates to Meghan Markle’s life as a royal

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Markle’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.

In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

The film will also reveal the private family feuds between Harry and his brother Prince William, Markle and Kate Middleton, and Harry and his father Prince Charles.

Days after the Oprah interview, Prince William addressed the royal racism controversy by noting: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Casting is currently underway on Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace with production set to begin this spring.

The project is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now! theGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

