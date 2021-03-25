Raven-Symoné to star in new home makeover show for HGTV

Symoné's new pilot is a home makeover take on TLC's classic series, 'What Not To Wear'

Between Raven’s Home, her recent wedding and new music, Raven-Symoné is booked and busy. Now, she’s looking to add another project to her plate, this time heading over to HGTV with a fresh home makeover series. The star has announced her new home makeover pilot, tentatively titled What Not to Design, for the popular network.

What’s being described as a “home-focused take” on TLC’s other popular series, What Not To Wear, the show will follow “Symoné, as well as designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham, as they meet up with families and “lead a style intervention to overhaul home design disasters.”

Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon at the 4th annual Women’s March LA: Women Rising on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Symoné opened up about her new project in an official statement.

The TV star revealed, “Style mistakes are not confined to clothing. Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. To call these homes eclectic would be kind. We’re going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the ‘to-do’ and ‘not-to-do’ list to the rest of the house.”

The series will reportedly feature “homes with outdated, over-the-top decor to ones with out-of-control memorabilia collections.”

Symoné and her team will “survey what items to keep, toss and sell online to maximize the budget before the rooms are given complete makeovers.”

This June will mark one year since Symoné announced her marriage on Instagram. In an outdoor ceremony (held in Debbie Allen’s garden), Symoné, 34, married Miranda Maday. In the post, the actress wrote, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!”

A month after her wedding, Symoné returned to her old gig at The View, telling Whoopi Goldberg and the rest of the ladies more about her relationship with Maday.

“Well, Miranda and I, you know, we were dating when I was on The View. Everybody at The View, all the men in black, hair and makeup, cast and crew, they all know her very well…we decided to do it now because, why wait?”

She also opened up about her experience as a child star in the industry and sharing her personal life.

She explained to host Sunny Hostin, “Well, you know it’s interesting because, in the industry, I’ve never really expressed when I’m, in relationships, except for maybe one. And, you know, it is a difference going through this industry alone and going through this industry with someone.”

She continued, saying, “While I’ve had confidence and been the leader of girl power since I can remember, it was kind of lonely…when we really decided to buckle down and make the big jump, she gave me the confidence to do that.”

