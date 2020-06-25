Debbie Allen hosted Raven-Symoné’s wedding in her garden, cooked food

The actress reveals her menu included homemade oysters, lobster pasta and a triple berry cake she had made special of the occasion

Acclaimed choreographer and actress Debbie Allen shared that she hosted Raven-Symone’s intimate wedding to Miranda Maday. The wedding was held on June 16 in the front garden of Allen’s home.

“It was just perfect in every aspect,” Allen said, “The day was perfect, the weather was perfect. The simplicity of it was perfect. [Raven and Miranda] are so loving of one another.”

In this week’s issue of People Magazine, Allen detailed how wonderful it was to be a part of Raven’s special occasion.

The brides wore casual apparel, one in black and the other in white. The service was officiated by their friend, Erica Summers — a film director. The couple also got matching tattoos.

Allen also cooked for the couple.

“She loves my oysters I make for her,” Allen said, “I made her some lobster pasta and got her a triple berry cake.”

She said that there were only about six people in attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “They are going to plan to have a big celebration when COVID-19 is contained enough to do that. There are so many people that want to celebrate them.”

Raven-Symone has previously described Allen as her “hero,” and said that “If I didn’t have Ms. Debbie in my life, I’d probably be trying to figure out, like, what could I do next.”

Raven-Symone, whose legal last name is Pearman, announced the wedding on her Instagram page.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” she captioned the post. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Miranda Pearman-Maday is a social media manager for Off the Menu, a food app based out of Los Angeles. She told People that the wedding was “joyful, intimate, filled with laughter, great food, music and a last-minute peanut butter delivery for me — all things I know my future with Raven will hold,” Pearman-Maday said, “I feel so grateful to be doing life with my love!”