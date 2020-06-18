Raven-Symoné announces she’s married

The 'Raven's Home' star made the announcement to her 2 million-plus Instagram followers

Raven-Symoné has kept a relatively low profile the last couple years, but this week she stunned fans when she announced that she had gotten married.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the 34-year-old wrote on her Instagram Thursday morning. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new ass**le!!!”

The Black Hollywood veteran, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman accompanied the caption with a picture of her and her new wife Miranda Maday together at their backyard ceremony.

The actress has been incredibly private about her love life ever since she called it quits with her longtime girlfriend, Empire actress AzMarie Livingston. But now she seems ready to finally open up about her new love.

“So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” she teased earlier in the day before making the big wedding announcement.

Then followed it up with yet another post stating, “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

You can check out a few snapshots from the surprise nuptials below.

