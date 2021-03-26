Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance in ‘Call Me By Your Name’ video

The openly gay rapper cleverly trolls his haters in his latest video

“Old Town Road” is officially old news! Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance in his new music video for his latest single, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”.

It’s been a little over a year since Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, broke records with “Old Town Road” and won his first two Grammy awards. Since then, the rap star has kept fans in the loop on social media, constantly teasing new music and a new era in 2021. One song Nas X teased to his fans almost a year ago was “Call Me By Your Name” in an Instagram video. With over 2 million views, fans immediately fell in love with the catchy song.

Now, the star has finally dropped the track as an official single, along with a jaw dropping music video that premiered last night.

The music video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” is already breaking the internet for its campy, provocative, and inherently queer execution. The video takes place in a fantasy land, Montero, where Lil Nas X embodies multiple versions of himself.

The video follows Nas X through many scenes inspired by history and myth, from a Marie Antoinette-inspired look to Ruby Rhod from the cult sci-fi film, The Fifth Element. The stand-out moment of the video, however, is when Nas X rides a stripper pole to Hell and gives Satan a lap dance. Yes, you read that right.

Wearing read cornrows, Calvin Klein briefs and thigh-high leather boots, the gay rapper seduces a devil-like figure in the video’s climax. The clip ends with a clever twist, with Nas X killing the monster after the lap dance, essentially becoming a devil himself at the end (complete with black wings.)

The video immediately gained massive interest on the internet, with over 1.5 million views on Youtube so far. Twitter immediately went up for Lil Was X as well, with many praising the celebrity for freely expressing his sexuality as a Black gay man in hip-hop, for his clever “devil” imagery and sheer creative mind (Nas X is co-director of the video.)

Activist and writer Raquel Willis wrote on Twitter, “lil nas x’s authenticity is generations in the making.”

lil nas x’s authenticity is generations in the making — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) March 26, 2021

grateful to lil nas x for the first joyful piece of news all week — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) March 26, 2021

With a similar sentiment, Jenna Wortham of the New York Times tweeted, “grateful to lil nas x for the first joyful piece of news all week.” Many people were also quick to point out that Nas X is essentially trolling his haters with his new music, taking the “gay people will go to hell” sentiment and flipping it on its head. One user wrote, “Congrats to Lil Nas X on giving Tucker Carlson and conservative media their next fake culture war.”

Brooke Obie similarly tweeted, “Lil Nas X was ascending to heaven but decided to ride the pole to hell instead…this is high quality trolling.”

Congrats to Lil Nas X on giving Tucker Carlson and conservative media their next fake culture war. pic.twitter.com/cYVJvXcIx6 — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 26, 2021

Lil Nas X was ascending to heaven but decided to ride the pole to hell instead 😭😭😭 this is high quality trolling 🤣 https://t.co/HapOpwab7P — Brooke Obie (@BrookeObie) March 26, 2021

Nas X released the video alongside a heartfelt letter on his social media to his younger, closeted self.

The letter reads: “Dear 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -LNX”

