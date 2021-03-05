Lil Nas X exposes 6ix9ine following homophobic comment

Tekashi69 got hit with the most epic two-word question ever by Lil Nas X when he clapped right back at the rainbow-haired rapper.

The old folks always had a saying: “What’s done in the dark always comes to light.”

Lil Nas X hit Tekashi 6ix9ine with the most epic two-word question ever — “This you?“ — when clapping back at the rainbow-haired rapper for making a homophobic reference to him.

In this October photo, Lil Nas X accepts the Top Hot 100 Song Award onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Podcaster DJ Akademiks posted a news headline reading “China makes COVID-19 anal swabs mandatory for foreigners.” 6ix9ine responded with “Lil Nas X has entered the chat,” capped off with a skull emoji.

His comment was meant to imply that the “Old Town Road” singer would enjoy the procedure due to his sexuality.

The Grammy Award-winning Nas X then took to TikTok and put the well-known internet troll on blast. He shared the Instagram post wearing a blue ski mask, then he revealed his face and DM messages from 6ix9ine while his new single, “Call Me By Your Name,” played in the background.

The DM read “Yo” from October of last year. A second message read “Going to be in your city soon what you doing lol,“ followed by an upside-down smiley face and a heart emoji.

While the messages may have been purely platonic, the reveal still reverberated around the internet, with fans expressing their support for Lil Nas X.

One wrote: “Lil Nas X exposing 6ix9ine tryna slide into his DMs after he joked about him on insta is proof that the gays will always win.”

For his part, 6ix9ine posted a video on Instagram showing his inbox, and there were no messages to Lil Nas X on it. Still, fans were all too quick to remind him and DJ Akademiks that it is quite simple to unsend messages on Instagram.

No matter the reasoning behind the DMs, exposing them against 6ix9ine, who has trolled dozens of rappers for years, made Lil Nas X the champion of the internet for at least one day.

