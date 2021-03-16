‘The Talk’ host Elaine Welteroth issues complaint about racial insensitivity on set: report

The talk show is currently on a hiatus amid an 'internal review'

It seems like the drama at The Talk is raging on. According to Page Six, co-host Elaine Welteroth has issued a complaint about racial insensitivity on set.

As theGrio previously reported, last week the CBS daytime talk show The Talk became its own hot topic as co-host Sharon Osbourne was asked about her tweets defending Piers Morgan, who was under fire for relentless racist and misogynistic attacks against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. While Osbourne said her tweet was her simply “defending a friend,” her co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Welteroth calms tried to explain the implications of her post.

In a now-viral video, Osbourne lost her temper against her co-hosts, directing most of her frustration at Underwood. Insisting her co-hosts should “educate” her on what is racist, Osbourne of course was called out by fans after the clip made its way online.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Elaine Welteroth attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Yesterday, it was announced that The Talk is on hiatus. The official statement from CBS read, “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk‘ are currently under internal review.” Now, per a recent report from Page Six, it is being revealed that Welteroth and her hairstylist “complained of an alleged ‘racially insensitive and hostile environment’ on the show,” as the internal investigation began.

Many viewers at home were upset with Osbourne’s intense exchange with Underwood, and it seems that the co-hosts felt the same way. According to Page Six‘s source, “Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist complained to HR over Sharon Osbourne’s recent exchange with Sheryl Underwood. They said they don’t feel comfortable working in a racially insensitive and hostile environment, and this complaint launched the investigation.”

The report also alleges that Osbourne herself is complaining amid the investigation, but is aiming her energy at the producers of The Talk. The source shared with Page Six that, “Showrunners Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews were confronted by Sharon after Wednesday’s show, and she grilled them about why they didn’t prepare her for what was coming from Sheryl. Sharon felt the producers had been ordered not to prepare her and let her be blindsided on live TV because it would be more explosive and get more publicity. She is furious.”

The source added that The Talk is in “full self-destruct mode” as blame is being placed on all sides for Wednesday’s heated debate.

In her apology she issued last week, Osbourne hinted that her intense response was due to her feeling blindsided by The Talk and the network, CBS. She wrote in the post, “…am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

