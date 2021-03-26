Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Tahj Mowry to star in ABC pilot produced by Viola Davis

Some of your Black sitcom faves are teaming up for ABC's new comedy 'Black Don't Crack'

This week it’s been confirmed that Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Tahj Mowry, Isaiah Mustafa, and Beth Grant have all been cast in ABC’s new Viola Davis-produced comedy, Black Don’t Crack.

According to Variety, the series, which previously cast comedy veteran Sherri Shepherd as its star, “follows three former sorority sisters (Shepherd, Atkins, Campbell) who lost touch after college and reunite during a pivotal point in their lives.”

It’s also worth noting that this project is an on-screen reunion for Mowry and Atkins, who previously starred together in the popular Disney series Smart Guy.

Campbell has a loyal following due to appearances in cult favorites like Martin and My Wife and Kids. In Black Don’t Crack she will be playing the role of Tasha Marks, described as “a hip and fabulous Atlanta restaurateur who starts trends instead of following them.

She holds nothing back and is brutally honest (sometimes to a fault) with her friends, but has been avoiding a truth in her own life. She’s achieved the perfect professional life and insists that she needs no man in her life to interfere with the career she’s worked so hard to create.”

Tisha Campbell and Essence Atkins to star together on a new sitcom. (Getty Images)

In addition to her role in Smart Guy, Atkins is known for starring in shows such as Marlon, and Half & Half.

In this series she will be playing Nia Hillis-Davis, “a bougie, conservative politician’s wife who has lost touch with her more fun-loving college self. Though she may have many cracks in her perfect facade that she goes to great pains to cover up. While she may be perceived as uptight and snobbish, she’s ultimately a lovable neurotic who is our voice of positivity, even if a lot of the times, she’s not sure what’s going on.”

Mowry is on board to play Khalil Grant, “the 20-year-old son of Angela (Shepherd). He is a recent college grad who is full of big ideas and big dreams, but has yet to get any of his start-up companies off the ground. A bit of a slow starter at life, he lives in his mother’s basement and still relies on her to do his laundry and front him rent money. He is fiercely protective of his family and is gradually growing into a responsible adult.”

Mustafa transitioned into acting full-time after a career as a pro football player and previously went viral for his role as the spokesperson for Old Spice in a series of popular television ads.

Now audiences will get to see him show off his acting chops playing the role of Charles Daniels, “co-owner with Tasha of a restaurant and bar in Atlanta. Charles is a former pro-football player who is handsome and oozes charm and swagger.

He’s full of stories from back in his glory days and is comfortable being the center of attention. He could be perceived as cocky, but he’s ultimately the kind of dependable, good guy you want in your corner.”

Black Don’t Crack is the brainchild of writer and producer Regina Hicks. Oscar-winner Viola Davis and her husband, producer Julius Tennon will executive produce via JuVee Productions, along with Andrew Wang, with Larry Wilmore supervising and executive producing via Wilmore Films. The pilot will be directed by Kelly Park and produced by ABC Signature.

