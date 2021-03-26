Denzel Washington crashes New York wedding photoshoot

Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington crashed a couple’s photoshoot while walking through New York City.

The couple had just gotten married and were taking photos in Central Park where Washington happened to be on-set filming his new movie, Journals for Jordan.

The actor stopped and took a photo with the bride and groom who were dressed in their wedding finery. Washington was dressed in a plaid shirt and a Yankees cap and wore a black face mask.

The couple has been identified by Page Six as Emily and Sami Saifan and they both work in the finance industry.

Washington may be a good luck charm when it comes to marriage. He has been married to actress Pauletta Washington for more than 37 years. The couple has four children, including John David who has proven to be a breakout star this year after the Netflix film, Malcolm and Marie.

Denzel Washington (L) and Pauletta Washington attend the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Denzel Washington After Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Turner)

In an interview with The Guardian in 2010, Washington talked about growing up the child of a preacher who was a kind and spiritual person and a mother who owned a beauty shop. He said that his parents were “inspirations by example.”

While his own parents got divorced when he was 14, Washington said that “everybody has their ups and downs; we’ve had ours.”

“It’s hard work, you know. But we made a commitment. A spiritual foundation helps everything – marriage, work, peace of mind,” he continued.

Washington is also a devout Christian. In a 2012 interview with GQ, he said that he reads from the Bible and the Unity Ministries devotional, Daily Word, every day.

In the same interview, he offered advice to Black people saying, “Put your slippers way under your bed so when you get up in the morning, you have to get on your knees to find them. And while you’re down there, start your day with prayer. Ask for wisdom. Ask for understanding. I’m not telling you what religion to be, but work on your spirit. You know, mind, body, and spirit.”

“Imagine—work the brain muscle. Keep the body in tune—it’s your temple. All things in moderation. Continue to search. That’s the best part of life for me—continue to try to be the best man.”

