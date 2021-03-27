‘Power’ star says recording police traffic stop saved his life

Actor Michael Rainey Jr., known for his role as Tariq on the Starz hit show Power, shared an encounter he had with an officer on social media.

Rainey was pulled over for a routine traffic stop. His friend, sitting in the passenger seat, began to record the incident in which the officer appeared to have his hand on his gun. In the video, the officer is heard telling Rainey, “Just give me your license.”

Michael Rainey Jr. attends the Power Series Finale Episode Screening at Paley Center on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for STARZ)

In the caption of the Instagram video, Rainey said, “This guy was about to shoot me. I swear that camera saved my life. Look what he does as soon as he looks into the lens. Someone please send his precinct of whatever if you know. These power tripping a– police need they badge taken. Unlawful traffic stop. Didn’t even pull me over. Didn’t tell me what I was being pulled for.”

He continued, “Just came to the whip yelling and sh– wit his hand on his gun. This guy also said stop reaching while I was looking for my license. I guess he was tryna come up with a reason to shoot me.”

In a video, Rainey accused the officer of pulling him over because of his nice vehicle.

“You can’t be Black in this world with a nice car, bruh. That’s why we have to keep being Black and keep getting nice cars on these m———–.”

In the comment section of TheShadeRoom, comedian DC Youngfly left prayer hands in response to the incident while 50 Cent said, “Dam. This is crazy.”

Despite the incident, Rainey celebrated a personal win as “Power Book II: Ghost” won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

He also recognized singer Mary J. Blige and rap legend Method Man who won “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama” and “Outstanding Support Actor in a Drama” respectively.

“Surrounded by legends,” he said in his Instagram story.

