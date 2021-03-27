Hercy Miller, son of Master P, to hoop at an HBCU

'I’ve been taught to be a leader and to not follow the crowd. I want to make a change,' said Miller

Loading the player...

Son of Hip-Hop legend Master P, Hercy Miller, a shooting guard at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, has committed to Tennessee State University over Division I programs at Louisiana State University, University of Southern California, UCLA, Vanderbilt, and more.

On Friday, the 160 pound, 6-foot-3 senior, who made his decision two days before his 19th birthday said it was a “hard decision” between Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt. In an interview with ESPN, Miller said his choice was reflective of his upbringing.

Big schools watching now 👀 God is good 🙏🏾 — Hercy Miller (@hercymiller15) January 16, 2020

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been taught to be a leader and to not follow the crowd. I want to make a change. I want to make a difference,” he told ESPN. “I know with me, I can change the narrative of people thinking that you need to go to a big school to become a pro or just to be great, and that’s not true.”

Read More: Beyoncé Los Angeles storage units robbed of $1 million in valuables: report

EPSN currently ranks Miller as a 3-star recruit, 51st overall among shooting guards, and number five in their Top Minnesota recruits.

When asked if his son’s decision will be “a game-changer” for the African American community and the culture, Master P — whose real name is Percy Miller — said it would be.

Senior guard Hercy Miller (@hercymiller15), son of Master P, has passed over powerhouse Division I programs such as LSU, Vanderbilt, Missouri, UCLA, USC and Western Kentucky to select Tennessee State – an HBCU in Nashville, Tenn. Here he tells me why. pic.twitter.com/r04Mbwhd4k — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 26, 2021

“This is so big for the culture with my son going to an HBCU and going to Tennessee State. This is going to change the narrative. This is about economic empowerment and teaching that, and being able to make sure that these HBCU’s are in the spotlight,” he told ESPN. “I think this is a movement. I think so many kids behind him will be coming to do this now – I’m talking about top athletes like Hercy.”

Miller thanked his family and “the colleges that have reached out to [him], big and small” when he publicly unveiled his college decision during an appearance with sports correspondent Stephen A. Smith. “I’ll be attending Tennesee State University,” he said.

Master P's son Hercy Miller has got some skills. And he’s got an announcement to make. pic.twitter.com/xTS0mbmsC2 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 26, 2021

Miller credited his father’s initiatives in the community and mentioned his father’s intention to one day own an HBCU, which made news earlier this month.

“I used to want to own an NBA team now I want to own an HBCU,” the Hip-Hop icon said on Instagram. “More women graduate from HBCU’s than any other university and I love that. If we’re going to change the narrative, it has to start with the truth, education, and economic empowerment.”

Miller said this opportunity will allow him to forge his own path so as to not only be known as the son of Master P.

Read More: Attorney calls charges on Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon ‘overreach’

“That’s the thing with me, I want to be my own person, but another thing I’ve got to do is protect my family name. That’s what people don’t realize, but I just work every day to try to create my own name,” he said. “I don’t just want to be known as Master P’s son. I want to be Hercy Miller.”

theGrio’s Ny Magee contributed to this report.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

