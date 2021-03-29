Verzuz to partner with Peloton: ‘Music and fitness are like brothers, sisters’

'Round one' of the partnership will feature Brandy vs. Monica themed Peloton classes

Peloton bikes are about to get the Verzuz treatment. Verzuz has partnered with the exercise company after the two companies entertained thousands during the pandemic.

Peloton Verzuz will allow music fans to root for their favorite artists while getting their sweat on. The partnership will see multiple Verzuz-themed classes on the popular service.

Honoring Women’s History Month in its debut “round”, Peloton Verzuz will kick things off with Brandy vs. Monica classes. From Full Body Strength classes to Rides, users will jam to classic songs from both R&B divas as they “battle it out” during the class. Users will also be able to vote for their team during the class, using the tag function to declare themselves as team #VerzuzBrandy or #VerzuzMonica.

When discussing the new partnership, Verzuz co-founder Timbaland told PEOPLE, “You need music to work out…I feel like music is the key to the soul.” His fellow co-founder Swizz Beatz agreed with that sentiment, stating, “Imagine having that playlist of that Verzuz and you’re hearing your favorite songs from those artists while you’re going on your journey.”

Gwen Bethel Riley, Peloton’s Head of Music, said in a statement obtained by Variety, “Both Peloton and Verzuz are rooted in engaged communities who show up for each other and celebrate together. Taking the musical phenomena that is Verzuz and eventizing it, in a way that is unique to Peloton, will provide our members with a way to access incredible artists and their legendary catalogs across multiple disciplines.”

As theGrio previously reported, Triller Network officially acquired Verzuz this month, which Timbaland and Beatz described as “a momentous occasion.” Their joint statement at the time read, “This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole….To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape the culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game-changing.”

The pair continued to express their gratitude in the statement, saying, “We couldn’t be happier to be elevating Verzuz and Triller and to recognize, in a very real way, all of the artists who have helped make Verzuz the global phenomenon it is today. Our dream, the artists’ dream, today is realized, which is no small feat. Triller Verzuz is a company that’s by the artists, for the artists, and with the people.”

Check out the official schedule for “Round 1” below:

Brandy vs. Monica Run with Rebecca Kennedy 3/29 at 7PM ET

Brandy vs. Monica Two for One Ride with Cody Rigsby and Emma Lovewell 3/31 at 7:30PM ET

Brandy vs. Monica Full Body Strength with Adrian Williams 4/1 at 12PM ET

