Lizzo calls out ‘fake doctors’ for trying to diagnose healthy ‘fat girls’

'Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?'

Lizzo is on a well-known track to a healthier lifestyle and has been sharing the wellness journey on Instagram and TikTok. However, her candidness has led to criticism from those who say she is overweight and promotes an unhealthy lifestyle.

“I just wanted to say, I’ve seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can’t seem to lose weight,” the 32-year-old rapper proclaims in a TikTok video. While recording, she eats a snack consisting of pomegranate seeds and coconut water, a quick snack mix she went viral for earlier this month.

“I think these kinds of videos are important, whether they intend to lose weight or don’t want to lose weight, just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different.”

Lizzo / Getty

The Grammy-Award winner also adds, “What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, ‘Oh, you have this,’ or ‘You might have this condition.’ No. What if I’m just fat? What if this is just my body?”

“Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?”

Lizzo is known for being an advocate for full-figured women and during a recent sit down with Vogue, she shared that the term “body positive” is not the correct term for what she’s showcasing through this outward expression of self-love.

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” admitted the ‘Truth Hurts’ rapper. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body.” She also told the magazine she feels like the term, “body positive” has been taken and repurposed for a group it was not meant for.

“What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club,” Lizzo explained.

Lizzo may be on to something considering the average clothing size of a woman in America is 16-18, per the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology, and Education.

She also recently gained praise for speaking life into her body by having talks with her belly. She captured the moment on Instagram.

“I started talking to my belly this year,” Lizzo expressed. “Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises. I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME. I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if it means talking to myself every morning. This is your sign to love on yourself today!”

During Lizzo’s meteoric rise she’s been both praised and dragged for her body positivity. But now the entertainer is coming forward to admit that when it comes to her work around activism, she wants to be seen as more than just “fat and Black.”

In season three of David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 32-year-old Detroit native says she’s getting tired of the hyper-focus on her weight and would rather people focus on her numerous other contributions to the current social climate.

“I’m sick of being an activist just because I’m fat and Black,” she told Letterman during their sit-down interview. “I want to be an activist because I’m intelligent, because I care about issues, because my music is good, because I want to help the world.”

Additional reporting by Blue Telusma

