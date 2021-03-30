Trump debuts ’45 Office’ website amid 2024 election speculation

The launch of 45office.com comes just days after an American University professor declared it's 'very unlikely' Trump will run again.

Former President Donald Trump has launched a new website to help him keep in touch with his supporters.

The 45office.com site currently features an emblem that reads “The Office of Donald J. Trump,” and a changing banner features pictures of Trump during his presidency, including one of him shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Former President Donald Trump addresses last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. He has launched a new website to help keep in touch with supporters. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda,” the site reads.

“Through civic engagement and public activism, the Office of Donald J. Trump will strive to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life as we seek to build a truly great American Future,” it states. “Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country – and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace.”

There is also a link to contact Trump, which leads to a page with three options: Share Your Thoughts, Scheduling Request and Request a Greeting.

The final selection allows supporters to request the ex-president and his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, to send a special greeting for special occasions. The page notes they will take up to six weeks to process, and listed occasions include birthdays, military retirement, weddings, condolences and new-baby welcomes.

The launch of the site comes just days after a distinguished professor of history at American University declared that it is “very unlikely” that Trump will run for office again in 2024.

Allan Lichtman is known for his predictive model, which correctly predicted the winner of seven of the past eight presidential elections, including the 2020 election, where he predicted a Joe Biden victory.

Lichtman told The Miami Herald of Trump: “He’s got $400 million-plus in loans coming due. His brand is failing. His businesses are failing. He has a huge IRS audit. He doesn’t hold office anymore. He’s lost his Twitter. That’s a lot of baggage for somebody to run for president.”

