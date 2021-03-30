Van Hunt on girlfriend Halle Berry: She’s ‘improved every aspect of my life’

Hunt also referred to Berry as his 'muse' teasing new music inspired by his relationship with the actress

In a recent interview, Van Hunt said his girlfriend Halle Berry has, “improved every aspect” of his life, revealing she serves as an inspiration to the musician.

(Photo: Instagram/Halle Berry)

Berry and Hunt have reportedly been together for some time now. As theGrio first reported last fall, Berry hinted at a relationship with Hunt on her official Instagram account in September.

Since then, the two have shared multiple PDA-filled pictures from their recent winter vacation and from other times they’ve spent together. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hunt is opening up about his relationship with the Oscar-winning actress.

He spoke to the outlet about his upcoming performance at the BRIC Jazz Fest, usually held in Brooklyn but going on virtually this year from April 8 -10.

(Credit: Instagram)

Hunt revealed that Berry is his “muse,” saying that she inspires him “in more ways than I can even tell you right now.”

He did reveal that Berry and her family invited him into a birthday ritual they perform when the singer turned 51 on March 8.

He explained, “Their family has this ritual where, and I don’t think she would mind me saying it, they get together and have just a small acknowledgement of the day and so they, you know, they immersed me into that and welcomed me into that and it was just beautiful. It was just thoughtful and considerate and sweet and that’s really the kind of person that she is, so, it was beautiful.”

Hunt even hinted at some new music inspired by his happy relationship.

He teased, “I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise … the inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

Berry has frequently written about Hunt on her Instagram account, from a heartfelt Valentine’s Day post, to one earlier this year for his birthday in which she called him, “a real man.”

She wrote in the caption, “A real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won’t let her. Happy birthday VanO. I only wish I’d known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!❤️.”

Hunt explained to ET, “It was well written, which at least that’s what I like to acknowledge because I don’t know that people know that side of her because she can write as well…you guys are gonna be surprised at all the things that she can do. Yeah, I can’t tell anymore than that but you gonna be surprised.”

