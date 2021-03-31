Armed woman arrested outside of Drake’s Toronto mansion

The woman reportedly struck the rapper's security guard with a metal pipe

An armed woman was arrested outside of Drake‘s Toronto mansion on Tuesday.

The multiplatinum rapper and producer owns a 50,000 square foot mansion in his home city of Toronto. Featured in an issue of Architectural Digest last year, the sprawling home includes an in-home studio, basketball courts and a swimming pool.

Now, according to a report from the Toronto Sun, a woman was taken into custody after attempting to break into the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper’s home.

In a scene described as “frantic”, the unidentified adult female intruder allegedly attempted to break-in with a knife and was stopped on the scene by police at 5:50 p.m. The woman also reportedly struck a security guard with a metal pipe during the attempted break-in. The guard’s injuries are still unknown.

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Toronto police confirmed to The Sun that the female adult was arrested, explaining that, “It is not clear what she was doing at the residence but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner.”

According to a source, the Grammy-winning rapper was luckily far away from the scene. The source explained, “The perpetrator did not get anywhere near Drake…in fact, the intruder did not make it past the front gate.”

TheGrio reported on the rapper’s lavish mansion last spring. The feature is filled with multiple shots of the home, highlighting his marble staircase, 70s inspired studio, and more.

Drake told Architectural Digest at the time, “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

Take the full tour of @Drake’s luxurious Toronto home here: https://t.co/AOz3VmVlFS pic.twitter.com/Z0bPIJ14JW — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) April 8, 2020

Drake described the style of his mansion as, “Overwhelming high luxury. That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”

The rapper also shared that his favorite spot in the house is his 3,200-square-foot master bedroom suite. He told the magazine at the time, “The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day…the bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed.”

