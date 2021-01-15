Mary Trump convinced her uncle Donald ‘enjoyed every second’ of Capitol attack

Trump's niece wrote a book that outlined her uncle's family dysfunction and why she doesn't believe he was fit for office



Loading the player...

Mary Trump rarely minces her words these days when speaking about her uncle, Donald Trump, and this week, she revealed her deep-seated conviction that the outgoing president “enjoyed every second” of the violent siege of the United States Capitol last week.

READ MORE: Biden nominates Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to DNC post

Mary made the stunning admission to SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah during Thursday’s installment of The Dean Obeidallah Show.

“In your mind, is there any question that Donald wanted people to lay siege on our Capitol to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s votes?” Obeidallah asked.

Mary responded that she was certain that her uncle not only wanted the attack on the Capitol to occur but was actually urging his loyal followers to do his dirty work.

“He enjoyed every second of it,” she opined. “He is a physical coward, but he’s perfectly happy when other people commit violence on his behalf.”

She then went on to speculate that Trump was adamant that the siege would scare members of the House and keep them from certifying Biden’s 2020 election victory.

“So, not only did he support it, he definitely, OK, I don’t want to say definitely because I don’t know for sure. I would be shocked if he hadn’t been directly involved in planning it and supporting it,” she added.

Substantiating what Mary believes is CNN’s Kaitlan Collins report that Trump was “borderline enthusiastic” while he watched his supporters storm the Capitol building.

Mary Trump’s new book about U.S. President Donald Trump is on display at a book store on July 14, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. Photo illustration by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

“He was fine with what was happening earlier today on Capitol Hill, according to multiple people who have spoken with the president today who have described him as manic and other things, just talking about this reaction that they just do not believe that is normal,” Collins explained.

READ MORE: Ayanna Pressley says husband has COVID-19 after sheltering in Capitol with maskless Republicans

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman backed up Collins with her own reporting, writing on Twitter: “Many aides believed Trump was pleased by what he was seeing on TV at the Capitol, as he repeatedly refused requests to get him to say something clearly rejecting the violence.”

Not in this piece but to add to @kaitlancollins reporting, many aides believed Trump was pleased by what he was seeing on TV at the Capitol, as he repeatedly refused requests to get him to say something clearly rejecting the violence. https://t.co/1QsJ9ES0yh — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 7, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

