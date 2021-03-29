Lara Trump joins Fox News as contributor while considering Senate run

The former producer, and Eric Trump's wife, is known for making appearances on the the news channel

Loading the player...

Fox News officially has a new contributor. The right-leaning network recently announced that Lara Trump would be joining their team. The former producer is the wife of Eric Trump and known for making appearances on the news channel, according to Variety.

“I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” said Trump on Monday morning while on Fox & Friends. “You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like ‘Maybe we should just give you a key.’”

Read More: Bernie Sanders says he doesn’t ‘feel comfortable’ with Trump Twitter ban

Trump describes herself as a, “NC girl in NYC #MAGA” in her Twitter bio and took to the social media platform to speak about her new role.

“I was so excited to announce this morning that I am officially joining the @FoxNews team! Thank you @ainsleyearhardt, @kilmeade & @SteveDoocy for the warm welcome on @foxandfriends,”Trump tweeted.

I was so excited to announce this morning that I am officially joining the @FoxNews team! Thank you @ainsleyearhardt, @kilmeade & @SteveDoocy for the warm welcome on @foxandfriends 😃 pic.twitter.com/c2iiFlWquU March 29, 2021

Trump is a former producer of the syndicated celebrity news program Inside Edition, and is a graduate of North Carolina State University.

Despite her announcement about joining the team, Trump has made it clear that she is still thinking about running for public office. The new Fox contributor is hoping to take up a seat in the U.S. Senate in North Carolina and replace Senator Richard Burr.

While speaking with Fox host Sean Hannity on Tuesday about whether or not she is still thinking of running, her response was, “Yes, I am still considering it, absolutely,” according to The Hill.

Read More: Bernie Sanders says he doesn’t ‘feel comfortable’ with Trump Twitter ban

According to theGrio, her father-in-law Donald Trump is still making headlines for his appearances.

TMZ reported that the former president attended a wedding on Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago and took the opportunity to blast President Joe Biden. He criticized how the current president is managing immigrants at the border.

DONALD TRUMP

MAR-A-LAGO WEDDING SPEECH …



Enough About The Couple, Let's Talk About Mehttps://t.co/h8tenYj0TH pic.twitter.com/D1VvMUll3Z — The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) March 29, 2021

“You saw what happened a few days ago? It was terrible and the border is not good. The border is worse than anyone has ever seen it,” said Trump. “And what you see now multiply it times 10… what’s happening to the kids, they are living in squalor… there’s never been anything like it…thousands of thousands of people coming up from South America…it’s a disaster, a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint and its going to destroy the country. And frankly, the country can’t afford it.”

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll 57% of Americans disagree with how President Biden is managing migrants at the border. Many are concerned that the detention centers are housing people too close together and the conditions are unsanitary.

“It’s a rough thing but do you miss me yet?” asked Trump as the crowd cheered.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

