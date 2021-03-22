Trump still under investigation for Capitol riots, prosecutor says

The departing acting US attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin confirmed to '60 Minutes' that Donald Trump is still under federal investigation for his role in the attack

Donald Trump is not off the hook for the Jan. 6 Capitol takeover.

The departing acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin confirmed to 60 Minutes on Sunday that Trump is still under federal investigation for his role in the attack.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“It’s unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to DC on 6 January,” said Sherwin. “Now the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach?”

He added, “Based upon what we see in the public record and what we see in public statements in court, we have plenty of people – we have soccer moms from Ohio that were arrested saying, ‘Well, I did this because my president said I had to take back our house.’ “

There are now more that 400 cases against those who partook in the Capitol siege.

“Maybe the president is culpable,” added Sherwin.

Trump instructed his supporters to “fight like hell” at a Jan. 6 rally that took place outside of the White House. Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol to oppose the certification of the electoral votes.

Over 100 police officers were injured at the event and one, Brian Sicknick, 42, died after being hit with bear spray. Sherwin said there could be cause for a murder charge.

“If evidence directly relates that chemical to his death, yeah. We have causation, we have a link. Yes. In that scenario, correct, that’s a murder case.”

Federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin tells Scott Pelley the government is investigating whether suspects who toured the Capitol in the days leading up to the January 6 riot were on reconnaissance runs: "These federal buildings are not easy to navigate." https://t.co/ZLgScYmN5i pic.twitter.com/s26AMcdNh9 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 22, 2021

Two men have been charged with attacking the deceased officer with the bear repellant.

“That day, as bad as it was, could have been a lot worse. It’s actually amazing more people weren’t killed. We found ammunition in [one] vehicle. And also, in the bed of the vehicle were found 11 Molotov cocktails. They were filled with gasoline and Styrofoam. [Lonnie Coffman, the man charged] put Styrofoam in those, according to the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives], because when you throw those, when they explode, the Styrofoam will stick to you and act like napalm.”

As reported by theGrio, a Trump wax figure was removed due to people attacking it.

A Texas museum had to take down its wax figure of Trump after visitors repeatedly punched it in the face.

(Credit: Twitter)

Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio has pulled their wax figure in Trump’s likeness and placed it in storage after it was damaged from multiple attacks, PEOPLE reported. The wax figure has been transferred to an undisclosed location where it will undergo repairs.

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” said the museum’s regional manager Clay Stewart. The exhibits are “interactive,” and are in constant need of repair due to everyday wear and tear. “We’ve always had trouble with the presidential section because no matter what president it was — [George W.] Bush, Obama or Trump — they’ve all had people beat them,” said Stewart. “The ears were torn off Obama six times. And then Bush’s nose was punched in. People are just aggressive about their political party.”

Additional reporting by Ny Magee

