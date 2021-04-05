DMX’s family to hold prayer vigil outside of NYC hospital

The rapper has been hospitalized since Friday night after reportedly suffering a drug overdose that triggered a heart attack.

As famed rapper DMX remains on life support, his family is set to hold a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital on Monday at 5pm EST.

As theGrio‘s Matthew Allen reported last weekend, the emcee, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized after suffering a drug overdose that triggered a heart attack. Since Friday, DMX has remained on life support, according to his family. Now, per Associated Press, they’ve planned a prayer vigil for the rapper to be held outside of his hospital.

Rapper DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center in June 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

They released an official statement on Sunday detailing his current condition.



“On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues,” the family shared. “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you.”

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

His former manager, Nakia Walker, recently opened up to Buzzfeed News about the rapper’s current state. “He’s still in the same condition — in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity,” she told the outlet. “We’re just praying and waiting. Praying and waiting.”

Murray Richman, X’s lawyer for 25 years, spoke to The New York Times about his client’s character. “He is truly an amazing person…he walked into a room, he lit up the room,” Richman told the newspaper. “He couldn’t help making you feel good in his presence.”

RIchman also spoke of how Simmons used his often “difficult life,” in his music, revealing his struggles through his art. “He expressed the pain and suffering in a very unique way,” said Richman. “He truly is reflective of a whole segment of our society whose pain and suffering go unrecorded.”

Many celebrities have taken to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to the rapper. Missy Elliott tweeted out last weekend, “Prayers for DMX and his family.” LL Cool J shared a post on Instagram honoring DMX, writing, “Today is 4/3/21 – it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMX on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast 🙏🏾✊🏾.”

According to TMZ, staff members at White Plains Hospital held a small vigil of their own for the rapper.

