After working closely with the highly publicized social media campaign, Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Brandon Bernard after his execution on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Brandon Bernard and family Photo: Twitter

Read More: US carries out execution of Brandon Bernard during presidential transition

For the past few years, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has turned her focus to criminal justice reform, famously working directly with the Trump administration on pardoning Alice Marie Johnson.

In the past weeks, she put her platform and influence behind the Brandon Bernard case. Kardashian tweeted out to her fans, “A terrible case has been brought to my attention and I need your help…without it, on December (10th) Brandon Bernard is going to be executed for a crime he participated in as a teenager.”

Despite a final request to the Supreme Court to delay, Bernard was executed by lethal injection 21 years after his initial sentence. Kardashian took to Twitter shortly after to express her frustration and sadness with the outcome of the case.

She shared, “I’m so messed up right now. They killed Brandon. He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others.”

I’m so messed up right now.

They killed Brandon.

He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 11, 2020

She went on to speak on his behalf, saying, “Brandon wanted me to tell every single person who worked on his behalf supporting him in any way a huge thank you. He was certain he was gonna have the chance to tell you all himself and write you all letters but he told me to tell you all how grateful he is for you!”

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Kim Kardashian West of ‘The Justice Project’ speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Read More: Trump tweets message to Alice Marie Johnson after Kim Kardashian convinces him to commute prison sentence

Earlier on Thursday, Kardashian informed her followers she had talked to Brandon on the phone hours before his death, which she described as the “Hardest call I’ve ever had.”

Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time. Hardest call I’ve ever had. Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn’t over. 😢 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2020

She ended her Twitter thread by enlightening the world on the incredible person Brandon was. Kardashian expressed that he listened to classical music to soothe his soul and how he became a master at crochet.

I could go on and on about what an amazing person Brandon was. I do know he left this earth feeling supported and loved and at peace. 🕊

This just has to change: our system is so fucked up — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 11, 2020

